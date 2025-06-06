Man Utd set ‘final price’ for Antony as Real Betis ‘will request’ Sancho loan deal instead

Jadon Sancho could replace Antony at Real Betis this summer as Man Utd set their price for the Brazilian, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s side going down as the worst Man Utd team to play in the Premier League era.

Man Utd won just 11 times in 38 outings this term, amassing just 42 points and finishing 15th in the table, while Amorim was on the verge of quitting at one point.

But the Red Devils are looking ahead to the summer now with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe giving him their full backing as they bring in new players to suit his system.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m this summer and they have made a bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo too.

There are rumours Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are also top targets and Man Utd will have to offload some of their players in order to afford the players that Amorim wants.

Bruno Fernandes rejected a move to Saudi Arabia this summer with Man Utd wanting to keep hold of him and now the Red Devils are looking at other ways to raise money.

Antony and Sancho are obvious ways to bring in some money with both players not needed last season as they were sent out on loan by the Premier League club.

And Man Utd’s stance on both players remains the same with the Red Devils looking to offload the pair this summer and Antony now has a final price tag.

Spanish website Fichajes claims that his ‘final price’ has been decided by Man Utd as they look to recoup some of the £80m they paid for him in 2022.

After an impressive loan spell in the second half of the campaign at Real Betis, Antony ‘wants to leave Manchester United to continue building his career’.

But Man Utd ‘will only let him go for a fee of around €50 million’ with Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen ‘exploring possible scenarios to try to make the move’.

The Brazil international has ‘expressed his desire to continue under Manuel Pellegrini’s management’ but ‘the desire for continuity clashes with the reality of the market and the conditions imposed by the Red Devils’.

For their part, Betis ‘remain hopeful and has already scheduled meetings to explore ways to bridge the gap, aware that a new loan or a deferred payment agreement could be key’.

And other reports in Spain claim that Real Betis ‘is looking for a reliable replacement for Antony’ and the La Liga side are now ‘looking to repeat the successful formula they had with’ the Brazilian by bringing in his Man Utd team-mate Sancho.

Chelsea are being forced to pay £5m in order to send Sancho back to Old Trafford after they couldn’t agree personal terms over a £25m move, which had been an obligation in the England international’s deal to move to Stamford Bridge.

Betis ‘will request Sancho’s loan’ and the Man Utd flop ‘could consider embarking on an adventure in La Liga after failing to thrive in the Premier League’.