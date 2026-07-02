Man Utd finalise £47.2m star’s transfer as Fabrizio Romano reveals finer details

Manchester United have finalised another deal involving one of their worst ever signings, with two top sources including Fabrizio Romano shedding light on the finer details.

If asked who is the worst signing Man Utd have made, many of those who’d make the final shortlist would be recent buys.

Jadon Sancho and Antony would get votes, as would Alexis Sanchez if looking slightly further back. But for sheer poor performances on the pitch, it might be Andre Onana.

The goalkeeper cost a package totalling £47.2m when signed from Inter Milan in 2023, though comical errors were all too frequent during his stay at Old Trafford.

Onana was loaned to Trabzonspor last term, and United’s hope was the Turkish side would look to sign the stopper outright once the temporary spell ended.

There was no option to buy in the terms, meaning the ball was in Trabzonspor’s court.

A permanent move has not happened, though United do have second prize, with Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano both confirming another loan deal has been sealed.

Man Utd loan Andre Onana to Trabzonspor, again

Taking to X, the two trusted reporters shed light on the inner workings of the agreement, and the deal United have struck does fall in their favour in some respects.

‘Andre Onana has now agreed a move to Trabzonspor on a one-year loan,’ wrote Jacobs.

‘Manchester United will receive €1.5m and the deal is being formalised. There is no option to buy.’

Romano stated: ‘André Onana to Trabzonspor from Man United, deal signed after agreement reported last week.

‘One year loan for fee up to £1.3m based on performances, NO buy option or obligation to buy.

‘Onana will be back to #MUFC in one year. Trabzonspor will cover majority of wages.’

While an option to buy would have been handy, Man Utd are at least receiving a fee for the loan and the bulk of Onana’s salary will be covered.

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Upon returning to Old Trafford in the summer of 2027, Onana will have just one year left on his deal in Manchester.

Reports towards the back end of last season claimed Onana had hoped to be given another chance to prove his worth once the first loan with Trabzonspor ended.

However, with Senne Lammens an instant hit – and named the Premier League’s signing of the season – Man Utd saw no reason to go down the Onana route once more.

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