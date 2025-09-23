Man Utd finalise ‘preparations’ for Amorim sack as three-man shortlist is settled on

Man Utd have finalised a three-man shortlist to replace Ruben Amorim if the Red Devils decide to sack the Portuguese coach, according to reports.

The Red Devils beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday but faced a nervous final ten minutes as Trevoh Chalobah got a late goal back for the visitors.

Before the match against the Blues there had been rumours that Amorim could be facing growing pressure in the boardroom after taking four points from their first four fixtures.

The win over Chelsea has given Amorim a little breathing room, although some fans and pundits believe it is just a matter of time before the Man Utd boss gets fired.

Amorim is averaging slightly over a point a game since taking over from Erik ten Hag towards the beginning of last season and he will have to continue to get positive results to keep his job.

A report last week revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had told Amorim at a meeting that results must improve with qualification for Europe a must this season.

And now Football Insider insist that Man Utd have a ‘three-man shortlist’ to replace Amorim as they finalise ‘preparations behind the scenes in case they decide to sack’ the Portuguese head coach.

Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke has named Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Fulham’s Marco Silva as the trio on their shorlist.

O’Rourke said: “I think obviously if Man United do decide to part ways with Amorim, they’re going to look for the best man for the job.

“Whether that’s a manager who’s already in the Premier League or somebody elsewhere, they’ll look at the market and see who is available.

“There are some top managers on their list from the Premier League, who are Premier League proven if they want somebody to come in and hit the ground running.

“So they might decide to look at one of these three: Glasner’s an interesting one as he is into the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace.

“Iraola has done a remarkable job of Bournemouth, lost most of his top players this summer, but still really flourishing at Bournemouth.

“And then Marco Silva has that experience of managing a number of clubs in the Premier League as well and done a very good job with Fulham.

“But look for United right now, they’re still remaining fully behind Ruben Amorim and they hope that he can turn things around.”

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that Glasner “might be tempted” to join the Red Devils after “broken promises in the transfer market” by the Crystal Palace hierarchy.

Brown told Football Insider: “Crystal Palace have gone under the radar a bit, but they’ve been brilliant.

“The manager speaks very well, he doesn’t ruffle too many feathers and he’s not afraid to be ambitious as we’ve seen so far in his time at Palace.

“I’ve heard good things about his work on the training ground and he gets the best out of his players.

“I think the only real issue there is there’s been a bit of talk of some broken promises in the transfer market, and there was the stuff with Marc Guehi.

“Glasner will know what sort of backing he can expect to get in January and in the summer. If it’s not to the level he’s going to demand, he might think he’s taken Palace as far as he can, but without the support from the board, what more can he do?

“Then, if a Man United or somebody like that comes along, he might be tempted to make that move.

“A lot of it will depend on whether Palace are prepared to back him, take a few risks and show him that they can match his ambitions in the future.”