Ruben Amorim is 'open' to becoming the New Manchester United manager.

Manchester United are ‘in talks to finalise a deal’ for Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim to become their new head coach.

Erik ten Hag was given his marching orders on Monday after defeat to West Ham the day before, with Ruud van Nistelrooy stepping up to take interim charge while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team draws up a shortlist of alternative options.

Reports suggested Van Nistelrooy could be handed the role on a permanent basis but The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now confirmed an earlier report that the Red Devils are in contact with Amorim.

The Sporting boss was heavily linked with both Liverpool and Chelsea in the summer and also travelled for talks at West Ham, before later apologising and calling the meeting “a mistake”.

Amorim has led Sporting to the Primeira Liga title on two occasions, including last season, and has also won the Taco da Liga three times, twice with Sporting and once with his previous club, Braga.

The report states that ‘sources in Portugal, speaking anonymously as they’re not authorised to discuss the matter, have told The Athletic the 39-year-old is open to taking up the opportunity after Erik ten Hag was sacked earlier on Monday’.

It’s claimed United are ‘ready to pay the €10m (£8.3m) release clause’ and that they’re in talks with Sporting ‘to finalise a deal’.

Amorim played his cards close to his chest when asked about the vacant post at Old Trafford on Monday.

“I was expecting that question and obviously I’m not going to talk about the future, because otherwise I’ll always have to comment, so it’s not worth it, I won’t comment,” he told reporters.

“I’m very proud to be the coach of Sporting, that’s all.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Mailbox: Ten Hag problem is gone from Manchester United but who will sack INEOS and Ratcliffe?

👉 Man Utd interim appointment ‘raising eyebrows’ after RvN ‘private clashes with Dutch players’

👉 Man Utd ‘approach’ for Erik ten Hag successor revealed as they ‘try their luck’

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also thought to be high on the United shortlist, and he too responded to those links on Monday.

“It is a delicate question. I have a big responsibility to Brentford, the fans, players and staff,” he said.

“We will focus on Sheffield Wednesday [in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday]. I am very happy here it’s one of the best clubs in the world. What happens in the future, who knows.

“I will repeat myself. I’m very happy here and can see myself being here for a long time. If something comes up, let’s see. Now? No. Very happy.”

Asked for his thoughts on the departure of Ten Hag, Frank added: “Of course I feel for Erik. He is a great coach and has a great career. He did a good job at Man United, two trophies in two years.

“It’s a non-stop developing football world and that [record] is more than acceptable. At these big clubs, there are massive expectations but I also think there has to be a reality check. Clearly on paper, there are three clubs at the top of the table are in a better place [City Arsenal and Liverpool].

“When you are a head coach yourself, You always feel for guys who lose their jobs and I’m sure Erik gave everything.

“There are better people to judge that [improvement]. He had a very good first season and had more than a few injury problems that doesn’t help.”