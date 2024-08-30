Man Utd finally announce midfield signing after expected transfer date

Manchester United have finally announced the signing of a midfielder this summer, as Sekou Kone has joined the club from Malian side Guidars FC.

United have spent large sums of money improving various parts of their squad this summer. Striker Joshua Zirkzee joined from Bologna, while centre-back pair Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt came from Lille and Bayern Munich respectively, and Noussair Mazraoui joined the latter in making a switch from the German giants.

But throughout the window, a midfield signing has been coveted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The back end of last season saw Casemiro underwhelm, and while he’s started this term well, he’s 32 years old, and his time at the top could be winding down.

Manuel Ugarte will reportedly become a United player before the transfer deadline, but the first midfield transfer comes in the form of Malian midfielder Kone.

United have confirmed that they have signed the 18-year-old from Guidars FC. The confirmation on deadline day comes a da after Fabrizio Romano stated it was coming, so United will be happy that everything has now been confirmed.

The club states that the ‘exciting midfielder’ will be ‘supported by the academy’ to allow him to settle at the club, suggesting a first-team role is unlikely immediately.

As such, while a midfield transfer for the future has been made, the Red Devils are yet to bring in a player for the here and now.

After a move for Ugarte was reported to have been agreed days ago, United fans will be waiting anxiously for the club to confirm his signing.

The transfer has been in the works for weeks, and some stumbling blocks at points suggested it would be hard to get through, so after days of waiting for a confirmation, there could be suspense that it may fall through before the deadline.

