Man Utd finances in ‘really big trouble’ as Amorim needs ’12 players’; Wirtz transfer = title 21 for Liverpool

One fan reckons Man Utd are in 'absolutely really big trouble' financially, as another calls on the Red Devils to sign 12 players. Plus, another title coming at Liverpool next season if they sign Florian Wirtz, Mackems, Arsenal are European champions and more…

Amorim or Amorout

Following on from Badwolf, here is how I see it.

No European football *hopefully* has all the squads salaries reduced in line with the reduced income, so hopefully forces a few of the mercenaries out.

No European football has probably scuppered Amorims transfers to plan B.

No European football gives Amorim more time to implement his system which was his war cry when he joined mid campaign.

If he feels he can’t get rid of certain players within a reasonable timeframe to get his plan B players, he might as well walk away now rather than get sacked in December. He has proven our squad can’t do what he wants and to start the season with the same old is setting us up for a relegation battle.

It’s crunch time and he can have no excuses. He blew the final with his stubbornness to bring on impact subs earlier.

We need a major clearout and I hope by August we see 12 new players. He should also reduce our squad to 22 and promote a few youth players as less games means squad trimming which will save a few more tea ladies.

Dale, Northern Ireland

Man United’s Finances

Dear Editor,

I am no financial mastermind but, after about an hour or so of fact finding, I can’t help reach the conclusion that Manchester United are in absolutely really big trouble.

Over the past five seasons, United have sold at a rate of 25% of the full market value. From what I can see, they have sold £708.3M worth of talent for only £172.5M. This is astonishingly bad when compared to the likes of City, Real Madrid, and Benfica and even clubs like Brighton, Bournemouth, and Leverkusen.

Over the past five seasons, United have bought at a rate of 65% of the full market value. From what I can see, they have bought £681.3M worth of talent against their value of £1,024.6B. However, their current squad is valued at £516.3M, so somehow the value of their current players has decreased by nearly exactly 50%. My goodness, that’s shocking.

If they were to sell their whole entire squad at a rate that they’ve been going (25% of full value), they will only be able to generate £129.1M which is based on the above patterns over the past five seasons. The BBC have also recently reported that United owe £272M in outstanding transfer payments to other clubs, £156M of which is due this summer. It’s not a stretch of a conclusion to say that selling their whole entire squad would not see off this summer’s bill alone.

(Source: transfermarkt)

Changing tack, over the past five seasons, United have paid their players, and wait for this, a staggering £1,040.3B. This season, United’s annual wage bill is £173.8M, but their commitment to the current players full contract lengths is a colossal £567.7M in future salary spend.

(Source: capology)

At the start of the year, the BBC reported £370M losses for United (including £113M in 2024) over the last five years.

To indicate the scale of the problem, this guy thinks that even selling a whole squad at a rate they’ve been going coupled with total TV/prize money for finishing 17th (£253.1M) is absolutely dwarfed by their reported losses in recent years and by already committed salary spend (£937.7M)

FFP allows a club to be compliant by allowing losses of up to £105M over three years. Gulp. How they aren’t facing Manchester City level of scrutiny is beyond me.

It’s one hell of a huge summer at Manchester United. If the future is bleak right now after the EUROPA League final defeat and sticking with a manager whose 3-4-3 formation is ill-suited to the Premier League and the players at his disposal, I think this could be just the start. The above indicates that United not only have to sell, but they have to sell at a 75% loss from transfer fees as well as hoping that buying clubs do not insist on United paying most of the outgoing player’s wages. And that’s just to avoid FPP sanctions if that is now even possible. Do not expect the ownership to gamble money they just don’t have on signings to keep them in the Premier League. Do not expect clubs to sell to United as they still owe transfer costs. Do not expect players to agree to move on without compensating the rest of their contracts. Expect to lose players for peanuts to offset this. Expect the club to make no new signings. Expect the club to rely on youth. Expect FFP points deductions. Expect relegation next season followed by the Championship.

Rich (let’s hope for a better season next season at The Hawthorns), WBA.

21 in 25/26

I’m gonna be that guy who talks about next season before this one is over, because this season is over.

Liverpool

If we sign Wirtz, I am sorry, FSG. I see your 4D chess game, spending smart normally and big when necessary. With Frimpong, Kerkez and Wirtz, No.21 is done and dusted.

Arsenal

New slogan – ‘Say can.’ This is about belief and purpose and team spirit. You know you can deliver. ‘SAY CAN’.

Man City

With Rodri back, they will be up there again. Just don’t let Partey near him.

Chelsea

Only Caicedo with Lavia is any good, so start there. With midfield sorted, focus on fixing the attack. An attacking team gets fans behind them. Spend money where you should – write a better chant than ‘Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea.”

Man Utd

A year ago, I said don’t sack ten Hag, the players are the issue. United fans came at me with pitchforks. Lads, it’s the players. Bin Hojlund, Alehandroooo Gaaaarnacho and keep Zirkzee. Get the gettables – Mitoma and Joao Pedro. Get a wingback on the right, with Mount back, they will surely be 100% better than this season.

Spurs

Congrats! A big, big trophy but I have a feeling Spurs and their fans would want a change. No idea who they will get, but they do have a good 1st team. Get a couple of good benchers and Archie Gray is a year older. Promising season.

I’m stealing from Arsenal fans when I say, I’m super excited for next season.

Vinnie Pee

Football.

As a long time season ticket holder & proud scouser I can’t tell you how proud I am the way LFC are run. Our recruitment over the last ten years has been second to none & our seamless passivers from players to management has been magnificent.

United on the other hand either their sense of entitlement just thought over this last decade that trophies would fall into their lap as they felt so imperious. Half the reason for their downfall has been Pep & the rise of City & the other half was the emergence of Klopp & Liverpool…. United were caught in a maelstrom & were left floundering …& started panic buying amid a serial change of managers.

Instead of being pragmatic & methodical they panicked & that’s why they are where they are & it’s great to see them get their comeuppance. I don’t agree with the Newcastle fan on here previously who stated that Klopp was “over rated”… Klopp won every major trophy in English club football quicker than any other English club manager. He won the world club the champions league the f a cup the league cup & the super cup in 7 years …

Pep took 9 years & Fergie took 22 years! He probably thinks that Keegan was the messiah & not over rated … but what did he win! On a footnote the section of fans who booed Trent were out of order & a blemish to a great season … and I laud Klopp’s video message.

We are a great club a totally together club & the future is very bright…. I think next seasons top 4 will be a runaway top ; of Liverpool Man City Chelsea & Arsenal … there will be those 4 in a mini league then a mini mid table league of 10 teams ..& then a relegation mini league of 6 teams. I also think that the bottom 6 teams should compete in a relegation play off scenario … it would give all fans hope to the very end of the season & scare a few “giants”….

It may not seem fair but monetary wise it would. And on the subject of fair … the team that wins the championship gets a trophy which is obviously right & proper … the team that finishes second doesn’t get one which is right & proper but it’s a joke that the team that finishes third wins a play off & gets a trophy.

Joey Windle LFC.

…of pots and kettles

Paisans

RHT/TS define ‘The Kop’.

Is it the stand, the LFC fanbase, or just the people who booed TAA? Seems like what AS said has given you the chance to jump in and have an ill-defined and poorly-worded pop. Perchance, did you rub your hands with glee? Seems a little bit, erm, childish. Perhaps you’ve got a virus…

I’ve got no problem with TAA. He’s going to a horrible, toxic club, fine. It’s entirely his decision and he’s got his bezzy mate Jude to keep him company. He’s been a force of nature for us and we wouldn’t have won what we’ve won without him. I wish him all the best but not that bunch of whinging prancers he’s joining (sorry, that was childish).

I’ve never booed players as it always comes across as pantomime, childish if you will. Not when there are so many more better, actual words, said with a hard ‘t’ to be employed, but never against my own players. Football, for me is a chance to watch an exciting spectacle and a bit of tribal-based stress relief at the end of the working week and that includes a bit of tongue-in-cheek cursing of the opposition (including the refs). I don’t want the things I say to actually happen to them (I think). But, never do it to your own team (and I’ve followed Hodegeson & Konchesky’s Liverpool, the thoughts were dark). No excuse for booing TAA. He was and always will be a cast-iron LFC Legend. But I separate players from club and I’ve never wanted his sweaty match-worn shirt to cuddle up to at night, nor a beer-stained napkin with his moniker or even to ask him what his favourite colour is. Red right? Would I buy him a beer if I met him? Fuck that, he can buy me one. He’s on the big pay-day.

We’ll always have ‘Corner quickly taken!’ That goal caused me to full-on hug a man I had only chatted to down the boozer three or four times previously (in hindsight I think it was welcomed, reciprocated and platonic but, just in case, sorry Sean!).

And now he will drop out of my consciousness not quite entirely, like Torres, Suarez and erm, Andy Carroll. I’m looking forward. Something about a club being bigger than an individual, I mean that’s just O-Level Physics (how old am I???). Since we’ve won the league, the players seem to be on the beach. I’m not, I’m already in August, waiting for the next bout, wondering who’ll be the next force of nature.

What AS said. It’s up to him (so, sorry you’re disappointed btw). He’s European and (in my own humble experience of fifteen years working in quite a lot of mainland European countries) the people there tend to be quite frank and matter-of-fact and perhaps, not as nuanced as us diffident islanders. Oh no, I’m generalising now. How puerile (childish). I don’t agree with public laundry days or booing but, their decisions.

So, in conclusion, This Means More. Some opposition fans seem to be jealous of our inspired motivational and dare I say it award-winning, go-to strapline. Well, I say get your own! For information, a quick internet search has revealed that ‘This Means Nothing’ is still available.

How childish!

Sebbo (worn-out, half-watching the Scottish FA Cup Final and eating crap) This is Anfield

Why does everything ‘Liverpool’ get held to such a high standard?

Arne Slot says what millions of others have said over the years – that Trent Alexander-Arnold could work harder on his defensive game. The OTT reaction from people like RHT/TS is . . . “Completely unnecessary comments which he used purely to further ingratiate himself with the children who support his team by chucking one of his own under the bus. Sad, but inevitable I suppose.”

Jose Mourinho publicly shamed Tanguy Ndombele in 2020. The Spurs star was subjected to a scathing rant where his desire was called into question.

This season Ruben Amorin has called his players the worst United players of all time.

Last season, when asked to explain why Jadon Sancho had been omitted from his squad, Erik ten Hag ruthlessly explained how the England international had fallen short of his expectations on the training pitch in recent weeks and that his performances were not up for scratch.

It goes way back – in 2014 Harry Redknapp brutally picked apart star man Adel Taarabt for being “three stone” overweight and being unable to help luckless QPR.

But yeah, jump on the Trent bandwagon to slam fans who are annoyed at seeing a local lad – who publicly said he saw himself as a future club captain – leave for nothing in his prime. In contrast Dean Huijsen earned £50m for Bournemouth despite having no connection to the area and was only at the club for a year.

Jo (Frimpong fan) Deepest Darkest Kent

‘Proper fans’

Oh dear Stevo my old pal. Jim French’s mail must have really hit a nerve. There was just one sentence in it that mentioned his pleasure that his boys chose to support their local team. It really wasn’t aimed at you.

But his actual point that there is too much sniping in the online football universe is of course true, as you have just proved. And it does feel like it is the glory hunting fans that are much more likely to engage in this behaviour. You don’t see many Newcastle, Palace and Spurs fans sniping at each other to try to denigrate each other’s cup triumphs. We all get the joy involved in seeing your club lift a trophy, especially after long barren spells. There is no need to take pot shots just because it wasn’t your club. Let us enjoy it while we can.

Jim (THFC)

There is always better football to watch

Dear Editor,

I just read John Nicholson’s op ed on football being boring and felt compelled to share the solution I found.

Traditionally, I am an England and Arsenal fan. I didn’t bother with the whole favourite team in Scotland, Spain and Italy thing.

I fell away from watch England during the C@nty years, the John Terry, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Bridge stuff. They were all such scummers I just stopped watching. Now it’s WC and European Cup only. I also can’t handle the media tripe that surrounds England games. It’s pitched like a shit East Enders.

Arsenal also got a bit boring too, from the tail end of Wenger even until now. It’s not that the football is bad per se but the entire wrapper, leading us to today where I watch some games and try to avoid the Henry, Carragher, Richards’ cringe fest on TNT.

What I found, as a brilliant replacement, was Five Guys FC. A five-a-side outfit who play up in North London. Games come with sound effects (ha-dou-ken), comedy commentators, jeopardy, wins and losses. It’s great. After a few minutes you completely get into the game, and as the whole thing is on YouTube you can watch it at will. I’m sure there are a load of variation on this, but it’s well worth diving in.

Moreover, they are clearly enjoying themselves where so much of football is a joyless obligation (thanks Keys and Co). If you want painful obligations play a From Software game instead (if you know, you know)

So next time, instead of shelling out sum on Sky or tickets that leave you 100m from the players, tune in to something like Five Guys instead.

Enjoy. Thank me later.

Alexander

John Nicholson does love to bang his drum.This from the Europa League final: “People have found the stupidity of the winner playing in the Champions League amusing and a bit pathetic.”

I take it you think this road to CL qualification should be closed, like Arsene Wenger? And that you’re saying this because of who the teams are and the way it highlights the dominance of money.

However, this seems like back-to-front thinking. Surely this dominance is most evident in league performance where a quality squad gives an edge over time? Despite this year’s winners, it still leaves cup success as the best route for an underdog. A shot at the big time. A chance to live the football fairytale.

And why shouldn’t there be a back door to the big money competition? An opportunity for those that can’t usually afford it; those who use a targeted approach to climb the qualification ladder to glory.

A way to break the glass ceiling and for fans to have all the excitement that goes with it? Why not? Next season Hibs and Palace fans can think…’if we win it – we’ll be in the CL! ‘.

Why would you want to steal that dream from them?

Granted, Man Utd and even Spurs are not little guys but you can’t just change the rules when *they* win or you’d be supporting structural prejudice right? Rules have to apply equally.

The ‘problem’ is that the Prem has more good, wealthy teams than CL places which leaves CL standard teams qualifying for the second and third tier continental competitions. This, of course, reduces the very opportunity I’m describing above. (I know, 17th, but I’m making a broader point.)

I’m no capitalist, however I don’t have a problem with healthy competition, especially if success demonstrates a better idea. In this case the almost even distribution of TV money in the EPL**. (And PSR – based on absolute figures rather than percentages – seems to be working too.)

The Prem is the richest because it’s the most watched because, I think, it’s the most competitive. For the above stated reason.

Rather than complain other leagues need to catch up. I know you love Scottish football but surely even you can see the harm that permanently uncompetitive leagues are causing? (Perhaps including cognitive acuity; you previously said Scots now view 3rd as first (!) Something else you share with Wenger.)

I applaud this aspect of PL governance and say the answer is either to reduce everybody else’s CL allocation – make the CL smaller – or increase the allocation to 6 or 7 for English teams.

Maybe you’re banging your drum so loud you can’t hear yourself think.

**My preference would be a more progressive distribution; the lowest revenue clubs get more TV money than the highest. Not only adding to the general competitiveness but helping to bridge the chasm to the top of the Championship. Which is a problem that needs attention.

Hartley MCFC Somerset

Mackems

Surely we can expect Brighton & Hove Albion to file a protest at Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League. Everybody knows what happens to seagulls there.

For my part, I’m rather happy. I would have been pleased with the thumping it looked like the Blades were going to deliver after the first goal — when Sunderland loses, I like it to be big — but Mayenda’s goal made it an interesting match, and even I couldn’t begrudge Watson that winner. So we’ll get two Tyne-Wear derbies next season, and that’s a fantastic consolation prize. And as the worst of the promoted sides, I’ll see a lot more mackem losses next year; maybe they’ll even reclaim the record Derby stole from them.

Chris C, Toon Army DC (Howay, not Ha’way, man)

Arsenal are European champions…

You know, he’s had a cube of filet from saintly legend Salt Bae himself… piped in our glorious anthem for his now infamous training seshes… in brilliant strokes he’s hired top-line pickpockets to emphasize control and security, he’s drawn funny squiggly stuff on team whiteboards so clearly moving to all associated as to end up iconic graphics on best-selling club merchandise. This man leaves no stone unturned.

Might he do worse having the lady Gunners come round to his preseason, a little meeting of the minds, teach his squad how it’s properly done ?

Eric, Los Angeles CA

Oh my goodness, I can’t speak right now so have to type! Arsenal are Champions League Winners! In the biggest football game of the past week, this underdog Arsenal team has defeated the mighty powerhouse of Barcelona, a team in their 5th consecutive final, having won 3 of the previous 4, a team who annihilated Chelsea 8-2 over their semi-final legs, a team with 4 Ballon d’Or trophies and many of the best players in the game in their squad!

It was an incredible battling display by the girls who have had an incredible European journey this season. Having started in the first round of the qualifying competition, the first team to do this and get to a final, having some early setbacks, changing managers, being behind after the first legs in their quarter-final against Real Madrid and again in their semi-final against 8-time winners Lyon, but turning those around with great performances.

The back line were superb in this game, repelling anything that came at them. England captain Leah Williamson was deservedly player of the game and made so many clearances and good decisions tonight to lead the way! A young woman who was a mascot when Arsenal last won it in 2007.

Kim Little finally getting her hands on this trophy after all her years of service. Players like Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly justifying their decisions to join the club and fighting for everything in the game, along with the battling Katie McCabe, Caitlin Foord and Mariona Caldentey (who left Barcelona as a Champions League winner last season to join Arsenal!).

And a whole squad contributing like Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead coming on to combine for the winning goal. Just incredible, and to see all the emotions of these young girls who had these dreams and have fought to get their game on a bigger stage, it was so pure and refreshing.

In my years of watching football, two things were missing for me to see, an England tournament win and Arsenal winning the Champions League, and now both have been completed by the women’s teams. As I had to when England won the Euro’s, I’ve again had to fight back the tears tonight watching what it means to them all. What an amazing night and journey for these girls and us fans. Let the haters hate! Thank you AWFC!

AWFC Steve

New Kit Time

NUFC’s kit for next season dropped, and I’m on board with it. At first, the “tartan” pattern (traditional to the region, per the Adidas marketing fluff) that makes the stripes’ edges look fuzzy from a distance looked wrong to me, but having checked out the closeup photos in the club’s webshop, it’s grown on me a good deal. The stripe treatment is really an elaboration of the 1995-96 grandad-collar kit, which featured a similar stitched-look border, and the subtle patterning of perforations (or black flecks) evident in the white stripes with the close-up shot on the club shop is rather cool. The collar is okay, and I dig the integration of den drei streifen in white into a black shoulder. It’s really well integrated.

The badge has been refined: more detailed and vibrant, with texturing in the black stripes. Which is weird, because the club has announced their intent to update the badge to improve its marketability as a logo, with supporters’ input, naturally. They seem to want something simpler and more stylized. Some fans will resist, but I’m open to a change. I’ve seen a “deconstructed” monotone version of the current badge that would look very nice indeed. We may see two versions of this shirt if they make a decision soon. For this current shirt, I suspect they’ve lightened the blue of the badge banner a bit to match the blue highlights, but maybe it’s just a lighting thing. The shirts will have a white back, though, guaranteeing we’ll wear an away or third kit at Leeds, Fulham and Spurs.

I’ve seen only rumors and fan mockups for the away kit (and nothing at all for a third kit, which there will certainly be, and certainly (sigh) in white and green), but I’d like to see a sash kit in the claret and the blue of badge. Tha’d be canny, like.

Speaking of claret and blue, Villa’s new home kit is class. Elegant, even. But they should’ve done the badge in blue, like the trim, to set it off from the sponsor logos and perhaps made it a touch smaller. The black-and-grey away kit is nondescript. I guess it’ll look good with jeans. Meh.

I get at least some of the architectural cues watermarked into Chelsea’s new home kit, but it’s another near miss for me, Clive. At least there’s no blaze orange. And the white at the collar is nice. Nee hyem kit yet. Same with Arsenal and Citeh.

Arsenal’s new kit looks clean and slick enough, but the best Arsenal kits have white sleeves, not white shoulders. The 2014-15 Puma kit was perhaps their best-looking shirt ever. Nike’s 2010-11 effort disagrees violently. The JVC and Dreamcast kits are classic, but largely for the sponsors; most of them were a little pants, with too much fussiness and elaboration with the red. I think Adidas should be looking back at the late 70s kits. Those are classics.

There’s one clear exception to the white-sleeves-rule rule, and that is the Arsenal Women’s gold-numbered “Winners 25” shirts, already on sale in the wake of their Champions League triumph. Congratulations to them!

Manchester City’s new home kit is not good at all. I love a sash shirt like I love Newcastle United victories, but that’s one half-assed sash. It’s not simple and bold, it looks like sun-glare on a bus in summer traffic. The photos on the PL’s new-kits article make it look as though the left shoulder fades to white, like a cloud. That would be cool, given the sky-blue shirt. But the photos are just overexposed, because even the match version available on the club shop is straight blue.

I’m looking forward to the rest of the new crop. Especially Crystal Palace; they usually do something bold and often nail it; they may even add a flourish for their FA Cup win. NUFC didn’t do so for the Carabao, as far as I can tell. Which is good, because the FA Cup would better merit it, and It only felt like out first trophy.

Chris C, Toon Army DC