Man Utd have been backed to replace Andre Onana with Marcin Bulka after reportedly making their first offer for the Nice goalkeeper.

The Red Devils brought in Onana in the summer transfer window for €55m after he helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League final last season.

Man Utd make ‘first official offer’ for new goalkeeper

Onana had a shaky start for Man Utd, making a number of mistakes in the first half of the campaign, mainly in the Champions League.

The former Ajax stopper has improved since then and particularly impressed as Erik ten Hag’s side beat arch-rivals Liverpool 4-3 in their FA Cup quarter-final before the international break.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation that Man Utd could look to replace Onana in the next transfer window with Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin linked in recent weeks.

However, Kanal Sportowy journalist Mateusz Borek has insisted that Man Utd have made their ‘first official offer’ of €40m for Nice goalkeeper Bulka as they look to replace Onana.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Man City v Arsenal, De Zerbi v Liverpool, Man Utd, Sterling, Der Klassiker

And now former Poland international Ludovic Obraniak thinks Man Utd and Real Madrid will be looking into the possibility of tying up a deal for Bulka this summer.

Obraniak told WP SportoweFakty: “I think that is exactly what will happen [Bułka moving to a big club]. Several big clubs will be looking for a goalkeeper. Manchester United will, in my opinion, try to find someone for Onana, and also Real Madrid might go to the market for a goalkeeper after another Courtois injury.”

When asked if Man Utd or Real Madrid would consider Bułka, Obraniak replied: “Absolutely. In my opinion, he’s a player who sooner or later will play for a big club.”

As well as doubts about Onana’s situation at Old Trafford, there have been rumours that Ten Hag could face being replaced at the end of the season unless results and performances improve between now and the summer.

England boss Gareth Southgate has been linked with Ten Hag’s job but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there have been no talks between the former Middlesbrough manager and Man Utd.

Romano: Southgate won’t speak to any club before the Euros

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Gareth Southgate continues to be linked strongly with the Manchester United job, with some fans asking me about reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already identified him as a leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag, and that they also plan to bring in his entire coaching staff from the England national team.

“However, it’s important to say that my information is that Southgate won’t speak to any club before the Euros, this is very clear.

“Also, Man United haven’t opened talks with Southgate as of now. I’m still told that Ten Hag’s final two months will be important to understand his future but initial talks with INEOS were positive; so it’s time to be patient and see what happens.”