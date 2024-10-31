Manchester United have reportedly named Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri their ‘primary target’ and he could be Ruben Amorim’s ‘first signing’.

The Red Devils made Amorim their top candidate to replace Erik ten Hag after they decided to sack the Dutch head coach on Monday morning.

In recent days, the Premier League giants have been in talks with Sporting Lisbon over acquiring Amorim and an ‘agreement’ has been ‘reached’ between the two clubs. A report has revealed which upcoming game will be his first as Man Utd boss.

Amorim will have a huge job on his hands as Man Utd have endured a miserable start to the 2024/24 campaign.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League after winning just three of their opening nine matches. They have also drawn their opening three Europa League group matches.

Amorim would likely be keen to add to his Man Utd squad in January, but a recent report from Football Insider claimed he will have ‘limited spending power’ in the winter.

‘United could be looking at spending in excess of £27million in exceptional costs on sacking Ten Hag and appointing Amorim. ‘Finance expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider United would have breached the profit and sustainability (PSR) rules last season if they weren’t allowed to add back certain exceptional costs.’

READ: ‘Double reject’ Amorim is a Manchester United improvement on ‘frankly deranged’ Ten Hag



‘They were expected to have a lot more PSR capacity this season after academy graduates Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay were sold to Marseille and Napoli over the summer for more than £50million. ‘But sources have told Football Insider the costs associated with sacking Ten Hag and bringing in Amorim will change their financial situation, meaning there will likely be significantly less money available for January’s transfer budget.’

If Man Utd do add to their squad, their priority will likely be to sign a left-back as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are yet to make an appearance this season due to injury.

The Red Devils have been linked with several potential targets in recent months but a report from GiveMeSport claims they have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Wolves standout Ait-Nouri.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘requests’ Real Madrid pair as Man Utd ready ‘great investment’ despite PSR concerns

👉 Man Utd: ‘Real reason’ PL rivals rejected Amorim revealed as one ‘concern’ sparked ‘gamble’ fear

👉 Ruben Amorim third choice to replace Ten Hag as top Man Utd target ‘rejected’ Red Devils

Regarding Ait-Nouri’s stance on a transfer and Amorim’s ‘urgent’ need for a signing, the report explains.