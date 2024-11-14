Man Utd set for ‘first signing of Ruben Amorim era’ as Red Devils ‘confident’ of beating Man City, Chelsea

Could Sverre Nypan be Ruben Amorim's first signing at Man Utd?

Manchester United have reportedly identified (another) ‘first player of the Ruben Amorim era’ at Old Trafford, and are ‘confident’ of beating Manchester City to the punch.

Amorim’s arrival as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor has inevitably set the rumour mill turning ahead of the January transfer window, despite reports suggesting he will have limited funds to spend amid the Red Devils’ concerns over breaching FFP regulations.

Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen, Juventus’ Danilo, Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku and even Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala have all been tipped to be the Portuguese manager’s ‘first signing’, with Viktor Gyokeres only avoiding that label because Amorim himself ruled out a January move.

Now TBR claim United are ‘confident’ if signing Rosenbord teenager Sverre Nepal.

The 17-year-old has already made 58 appearance for the Norwegian side, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists from central midfield.

United have been ‘determined to beat Manchester City to Nypan’ and ‘they’re now confident’ of doing that following Amorim’s arrival.

Nypan is available for around £10m, though add-ons could take the deal closer to £20m, and the report claims Rosenborg have ‘told Nypan to begin choosing his next club once their season finishes in early December’.

The report adds:

‘United are working to try and conclude a deal, with Nypan’s camp set to sit down and assess their options. ‘United are confident, they have been tracking the young Norwegian talent since he was 14/15-years-old, and he has been visited more than once. ‘However, the club knows the fact that they’ve not tied him down yet has left the door open to others. ‘Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all had contact with Nypan’s representatives in recent months. ‘They are also joined by Man City’s owners the City Football Group and also BlueCo – Chelsea’s parent company. ‘Both clubs would prefer to see Nypan start his senior career away from England before eventually moving to the Premier League.’

Nypan would be competing with Manuel Ugarte for a spot in midfield should he make the move to United, and Amorim will be hoping to get the best out of the Uruguayan midfielder, who made his name under him at Sporting before moving to PSG and then United in the summer.

Other Sporting stars may well follow, but as Amorim pointed out after agreeing his United contract, a move for star striker Gyokeres may have to wait.

“I can’t make fun of it, right now, it was hard for me to leave, if I start joking about this Gyokeres situation I’ll get in trouble,” Amorim said on TNT Sports. “This is my city, this is my country, so I’ll respect it.

“Viktor has to stay until the end of the season, and then his life maybe is going somewhere else.”