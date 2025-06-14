Manchester United have made their ‘first move’ for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, with Liverpool also said to be ‘attentive’ to the situation, according to reports.

Ekitike could leave Frankfurt this summer after an excellent 2024/25 campaign.

The Frenchman – uncapped at senior international level – registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions as his side finished third in the Bundesliga, 22 points behind champions Bayern Munich.

He initially joined Frankfurt on loan from Paris Saint-Germain midway through the 2023/24 season before completing a permanent move for around £14million last July.

Ekitike struggled during his time at PSG – who he chose to join from Stade Reims over Newcastle United three years ago – but has found his feet in Germany.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing him this summer.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have also been strongly linked, with Frankfurt reportedly asking for at least €100million (£85m) for their star forward.

That price tag is likely too high for United to seriously consider a bid, but they are not walking away from the table.

In fact, they are in ‘contact’ over the potential signing of Ekitike, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The report claims United have ‘taken the first step to reinforce their attack’ with the ‘ambitious’ pursuit of Ekitike, having ‘made contact to explore the signing’.

Ruben Amorim’s side are said to have ‘set their sights on the French forward’, though Frankfurt’s valuation is seen as a ‘significant obstacle’.

While there are ‘doubts’ due to the price tag, United reportedly ‘want to sign’ Ekitike to lead the line ahead of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Old Trafford club consider the €100m fee ‘excessive’ and intend to ‘negotiate more favourable conditions’.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are ‘exploring alternatives to strengthen their attack’, despite already signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30m.

Liverpool are also ‘keeping a close eye on Ekitike’s situation’ and could move for the striker if Darwin Nunez is sold. The Uruguayan started just eight times in the Reds’ Premier League title-winning campaign.

There has been interest from Saudi champions Al Hilal, but a move to Serie A winners Napoli is now considered the most likely outcome for Nunez.

Fichajes concludes:

With several European giants in the bidding and the market still to unfold, the name of Hugo Ekitike promises to make headlines throughout the summer. The first move has already been made. Now it remains to be seen who dares to raise the stakes.

