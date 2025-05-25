According to reports, Manchester United are set to complete their first summer signing as a key target has ‘agreed a five-year contract’.

Man Utd are already being heavily linked with potential signings as they require a significant rebuild ahead of next season.

Ruben Amorim is yet to get the best out of Man Utd’s squad as he’s struggled to implement his chosen 3-4-3 formation in the middle of the season and this summer will be key as he looks to build a team that’s suited to his playing style.

The Red Devils are particularly lacking in forward positions, with a new striker and No.10 required to make the struggling Big Six side more dangerous in the attacking third.

While Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is likely to be their striker signing, it’s been widely reported that Wolves standout Matheus Cunha will be their new No.10.

Cunha features in our Premier League team of the season as he’s been a shining light for Wolves, grabbing 17 goals and six assists in all competitions.

The Brazil international has done enough to earn himself a major move elsewhere and he has a £62.5m release clause.

Cunha has been linked with several Premier League sides, but recent reports indicated he picked Man Utd before the Europa League final and would join them regardless of the result against Spurs.

Now, a report from talkSPORT claims Cunha has ‘agreed a five-year contract’ ahead of his summer move to Man Utd.

It is also noted that ‘the Red Devils are expected to formally approach Wolves next week as they prepare to trigger the Brazilian’s release clause’.

The report also claims Cunha ‘will wear the No.10 jersey’ at Man Utd next season and this ‘confirms’ Marcus Rashford’s inevitable summer exit.

Rashford butted heads with Amorim towards the end of last year and he announced his intention to leave Man Utd ahead of the winter transfer window.

The England international did not have many options amid his poor form and huge salary over the past couple of seasons, but Aston Villa took a punt on the forward after they sold Jhon Duran and this decision paid off.

Rashford has done enough to earn a long-term stint at Aston Villa as he grabbed four goals and six assists in 17 appearances for Unai Emery’s side. A permanent move is possible as his loan includes a £40m buy option, but FC Barcelona are also linked with him.