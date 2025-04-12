Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘considering’ dropping Andre Onana for their clash with Newcastle on Sunday as the Red Devils consider five replacements for the goalkeeper this summer.

Onana cost United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, certainly at fault for the first and arguably for the second as the game finished 2-2 in Lyon.

READ MORE: Onana blunders cost ‘progressing’ Man Utd as Zirkzee highlights second star in ‘worst in history’ running

They were poorly timed clangers after Nemanja Matic claimed Onana was “the worst goalkeeper in Manchester United history” in response to the Red Devils stopper’s claim that his side are “way better” than their Ligue 1 opponents.

Since the start of last season, Onana has made eight errors leading to goals in all competitions, the most of any keeper playing for a Premier League club.

But Amorim, who was appointed United manager in November, insisted after the game that he retains confidence in his No.1

He said: “If you look at the season I’ve made more mistakes than them during these last games and during these last months.

“There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him, so the most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.”

Despite that vote of confidence, the Daily Mail reports that the Portuguese boss is ‘considering taking Onana out of the firing line for Manchester United’s trip to Newcastle on Sunday with Altay Bayindir on stand-by to play at St James’ Park’.

The report adds that ‘Amorim is set to make a number of changes for the visit to Tyneside and could play his No. 2 keeper Bayindir in goal’.

MORE ON ANDRE ONANA FROM F365

👉 Man Utd goalkeepers ranked: Onana five places behind De Gea…

👉 Man Utd ‘ask’ Prem rival for international goalkeeper with Onana banishment coming

👉 Onana is terrible but ‘calamitous’ De Gea ‘was never good enough’ for Man Utd either

It’s claimed the United bosses are now scouring the market for a new No.1 goalkeeper and while reports suggesting they could make a shock bid to re-sign David de Gea have since been dismissed, a five-man shortlist has been drawn up according to Mirror.

Lille star Lucas Chevalier is said to be ‘on United’s radar’ after racking up more than 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

The 23-year-old, who’s also caught the eye of Manchester City, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain this season is thought to be available for around £40m.

Burnley’s James Trafford is also thought to be a target for the Red Devils having kept a remarkable 28 clean sheets in the Championship this season.

Newcastle have long been linked with the 22-year-old who’s valued at £30m and is tipped to be the next in line for the England No.1 spot after Jordan Pickford.

Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, also 22, is admired by United but is also thought to be high on Bayern Munich’s list as they seek competition for veteran Manuel Neuer.

And United also reportedly retain an interest in Leicester’s Mads Hermansen despite the Foxes’ struggles this season having sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old Dane in December.