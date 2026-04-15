Next Man Utd boss: Five managers still in frame as one ‘huge concern’ sees Carrick lose support

Man Utd are still considering seven managers for the permanent job in the summer with Michael Carrick losing support, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form under Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim in January, but they showed some of their old weaknesses as they lost 2-1 to Leeds on Monday night.

Man Utd have won seven, drawn two and lost two of Carrick’s first 11 matches at the helm with that giving some supporters and pundits that he would be the right man for the job.

There is still a feeling that Man Utd could push the boat out and appoint a world-class manager with Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann linked in recent days.

And SportBible claim that Carrick is ‘losing support’ of the Man Utd hierarchy after their defeat to arch-rivals Leeds on Monday night and the Red Devils board now ‘have serious reservations’.

With the luxury of three weeks to prepare for the match, the report adds that there is now ‘huge concern among the United hierarchy at the lack of intensity and purpose in the team’s display’.

READ: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick still favourite…for now

The process to find a new manager has ‘gathered pace in recent days, with an acknowledgment among the hierarchy that they cannot get wrong the next appointment’.

SportBible continue to list seven managers who still have a chance of becoming the permanent head coach in the summer with Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique and Nagelsmann among the frontrunners.

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola are also in the frame, while England’s Thomas Tuchel and Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti had previously been on their list.

In his own update, Fabrizio Romano insists that the “feeling remains optimistic and positive around” Carrick despite Man Utd losing to Leeds.

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Speaking on YouTube, Romano said: “What I can tell you about Manchester United is that, even after the Leeds United game, the feeling remains really positive around Michael Carrick. They are very happy with Carrick – with his attitude, his tactical decisions, his approach, and the relationship he has with the players.

“Man Utd are very happy, but obviously, they want to be in the Champions League next season, and that has to be the target for Carrick for the upcoming games.

“From now to the end of the season, Man United will make a decision on their permanent manager, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Man United negotiating with Andoni Iraola.

“If you ask me, ‘Would Andoni Iraola like to be the next Manchester United manager?’ I’m told that he would be open to that for sure. But at the moment, nothing more than this.

“Let’s see what Man United decide to do with Michael Carrick, but the feeling remains optimistic and positive around him.”