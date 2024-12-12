Only five Man Utd players safe from exit as Amorim puts ‘everyone up for sale’

Only five players are safe from being sold at Man Utd as ‘everyone is for sale’ at the Premier League club, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible start to the new season with their 3-2 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday their six Premier League loss of the season.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table after 15 matches and have only managed to score 19 times, winning five of those fixtures.

Erik ten Hag was sacked after winning three of their opening nine fixtures this term, while new head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to show much improvement with a draw, one win and two losses from his first four Premier League matches.

The news broke earlier this week that Man Utd were prepared to consider bids for Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window and now a report claims that only five players are completely safe from a sale.

It is claimed in the Daily Mail that almost all of Amorim’s squad is available for sale after the Portuguese head coach has so far struggled to implement his style of tactics successfully.

The Daily Mail claim:

‘Otherwise, United would entertain offers for most of their squad at the right price. ‘The reality is that everyone is for sale,’ an insider said on Wednesday night. ‘United are keen to keep hold of a number of players who have flourished under Amorim such as Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte. ‘Diallo will be a free agent in the summer and can talk to foreign clubs from the start of January, but United are hopeful he will sign a new contract.’

Rashford, who is still the Red Devils’ top goalscorer on four Premier League goals this term, has been disappointing this term and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons he would be better suited to Man Utd’s rivals Arsenal.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “He should be doing more for the talent he’s got. I think we’ve already seen the best of Marcus Rashford but he’s capable of getting to that level again.

“I think [new United manager] Ruben Amorim is capable of doing that. I think the scenario of him going is unrealistic, I think he will stay and Amorim will get more out of him.

“He had one world-class season, his numbers were superb. With the ability he’s got, I think he’s capable of more.

“He’s been at a club for a long time but the managerial situation has never been stable, there’s been a lot of change.

“If he was in a better team, a more successful team, under a more competent manager than some we’ve seen at United, we might have seen a different outcome.

“He has wonderful attributes but his biggest problem is the perception. He looks down on himself, slumped.”