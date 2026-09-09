Five players stopping Man Utd winning title named as insider reveals INEOS reaction to Carrick start

Man Utd have been told that they need to replace five players to have a chance of winning the Premier League title in the future.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season with Michael Carrick’s men losing to Hull City on the opening weekend before beating Ipswich Town 5-2 and being held to a 2-2 draw against Everton.

Man Utd have conceded six goals in their first three Premier League matches and former Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa scout Bryan King insists that they need five new players if they are to win the Premier League title.

King told Football Insider: “They will not win the Premier League. They’ve got some good players, but I think four defenders and with the goalkeeper, I don’t think that’s good enough to win the Premier League.

“I don’t know about [Carrick] being let down. I just think that he might have been expecting more to come into the football club than what’s come in, to be honest. But, you know, he works his way.

“He’s very quiet. He doesn’t say too much. And to be fair, he’s a football club’s dream, isn’t he, really? As long as you get the results. I thought they were a bit fortunate against Ipswich, to be honest, and certainly against Everton. I mean, that would have been a good result.”

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Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that INEOS and the rest of the Red Devils hierarchy think Carrick is “doing a good job” despite the mixed start.

Brown told Football Insider: “I haven’t seen anything to make me concerned or to be asking questions of.

“Okay, the results against Hull and Everton weren’t the best, but these results can happen in isolation. Hull were really up for that game, and Everton scored late on.

Man Utd feel ‘Carrick is doing a good job’

“Man United have weaknesses in their squad, that’s for sure, and they showed in both of those games, but I don’t see how anybody can point the finger at the manager for it.

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“You often get stupid calls for managers to be let go or for there to be questioned asked of their positions, but as far as Man United are concerned, Carrick is doing a good job.

“He took over when they were in a bit of a state and got them into the Champions League, that has earned him his place as the manager and he will be given time.

“There’s certainly not going to be any pressure on his position for now, because they want to stick with him, back him, and give him time to put together a consistent run.

“So the noise from outside of the club, and any suggestions he could be sacked, will have no impact on the decisions they make.”

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