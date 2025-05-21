According to reports, Manchester United are eyeing five priority signings during this summer’s transfer window amid one concern with their ‘primary’ target.

The Red Devils have a lot of work to do during this summer’s transfer window as they look to make wholesale changes to their squad.

This is required with Man Utd’s current squad not fully suited to Ruben Amorim‘s preferred 3-4-3 formation, while most of their players have not done enough to justify sticking around beyond this summer.

Results in the Premier League have been abysmal this season as they could finish 17th, but they could still salvage something from this campaign as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

A trophy, Champions League football and a huge injection of cash are up for grabs in the Europa League final, so a victory should set Man Utd or Spurs up for a significant upturn heading into next season.

Man Utd are currently miles away from challenging for the Premier League title, with upgrades required in most positions.

It has been widely reported that United’s priority is to strengthen in forward positions this summer, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap among their preferred targets.

Now, a report from The Times claims Man Utd ‘will have £100m to spend even if Spurs win the final’, though club chiefs believe this budget could reach £200m via selling Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

The report deems this viewpoint a ‘tad optimisic’, with Chelsea and Aston Villa not guaranteed to sign Sancho and Rashford permanently. Regarding Sancho, it’s noted that Chelsea ‘could prefer to pay a £5million penalty’ instead of investing £25m to make his deal permanent.

Cunha is said to be Man Utd’s ‘primary’ target, with Man Utd ‘confident that Amorim can tame his temper’.

Delap is another named target, while United are planning three more signings.

‘The striker Liam Delap, who is available for £30million after Ipswich Town’s relegation, is a target while the wingback positions need strengthening and Bayindir is likely to be sold to make way for another goalkeeper to rival Onana for the No1 jersey.’

It is also revealed that Man Utd’s summer transfer window ‘will be led by the technical director Jason Wilcox’, with INEOS ‘happy with his work so there are no plans to recruit a director of football’.

Man Utd could also raise funds by sanctioning pure profit exits for Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, but they ‘will only leave if a club makes a substantial bid for either’. While the latter is ‘most likely to depart’, the Red Devils ‘would like to keep both players’.