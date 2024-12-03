Five Man Utd stars are giving Ruben Amorim a ‘big problem’: ‘It’s not his fault’

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has a “big problem” with five Red Devils stars ahead of their clash against Arsenal, according to former chief scout Mick Brown.

Man Utd have taken four points from their opening two Premier League matches under Amorim after beating Everton 4-0 on Sunday in the Portuguese head coach’s first home match in the league.

The Red Devils also beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 last midweek as Man Utd boosted their Europa League chances to move up to 12th in the group stage standings.

Man Utd are now ninth in the Premier League table too, moving above Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham over the weekend but face a tough test against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

And Brown – who spent a decade at Old Trafford and is still well-connected at the Premier League club – thinks Amorim has a “big problem” because of the volume of returning players, as the Man Utd boss continues to figure out his best team.

Former Man Utd chief scout Brown told Football Insider: “His big problem is, he doesn’t know his best team is and five senior players are heading back.

“It’s a bit of a problem because he’s got to win games while trying to figure it out. It’s not his fault that he hasn’t been able to do that yet because he’s got to try things, but we’re already seeing improvements in certain players.

“He’s getting players back who haven’t been available for a while as well. The likes of Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are both back, but then you’ve got players like Harry Maguire who will start coming back in the next few weeks.

“But some of them will need two or three games to get back up to full fitness. So he’s got to find some consistency in results while he works towards finding more consistency in his starting XI, if that’s possible.

“It’s difficult, but that’s what happens when you take over half-way though the season.”

One player who seems likely to start most matches under Amorim this season is Noussair Mazraoui with the Man Utd boss calling him “the future of our team”.

Speaking to journalists in his Monday press conference, Amorim said of Mazraoui: “He’s a top player.

“He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team.

“When you think about him, you think we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball. So, Nous, I’m really happy with him.”