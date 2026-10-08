Manchester United have eight matches between international breaks to illustrate whether Michael Carrick is equipped for the job…

The United boss was under huge scrutiny prior to the recent break, with his side languishing in 12th place in the table after winning only one game of what was considered a serene set of fixtures to begin the season.

The spotlight will be back on Carrick this weekend and throughout the next month in which United play eight games before the next international break.

Here is how we’ve ranked those fixtures for how perilous they might be for Carrick’s long-term job prospects…

8) Tottenham (home, October 10)

Some have dubbed the first game back as El Sackico (some being us) with both Carrick and De Zerbi in dire need of something to claim as a win.

But the extended length of the international break coupled with Manchester City’s current strife has seen what was viewed as a must-win for both managers slip out of everyone’s consciousness.

Sure, if it goes terribly wrong for Carrick, then the knives will be back out before you can say ‘Antonio Conte’. But the break has allowed for some respite within the United camp and a reset of the noise outside.

The momentum pushing the manager towards the Old Trafford door has been lost somewhat and though losing at home to this Spurs would certainly provide a kickstart, it won’t carry Carrick through the exit. Probably.

MORE: Top 10 things that make us giddy about Premier League return and Man City’s tour of shame

7) Roma (home, November 3)

Roma are currently joint top of Serie A, but their domestic picture could look very different by the time they arrive at Old Trafford for the last European matchday before the next international break.

With six games for United and seven for Roma before they meet, who knows what shape either side will be in by the time they meet? On paper now, though, this looks to be United’s most serene Champions League test of the three coming up. Though struggling in the two before it would turn the screw on Carrick.

At least he has has happy memories of facing Roma in the Champions League. Carrick scored his only brace for United against the Giallorossi in a famous 7-1 win in 2007.

6) Atletico Madrid (away, October 13)

Starting their Champions League travels at last season’s semi-finalists may appear a daunting task for any under-pressure manager but a trip to Atletico may suit United.

Under Carrick, and many of his predecessors, the Red Devils have been more comfortable sitting back and hitting sides on the break, rather than taking the initiative to dominate possession and territory.

At home, where they won the Madrid derby last time out, Atletico will be on the front foot. The question: Can United live them?

Their running and physical stats are well documented and Atletico at their frenzied best can overpower any side.

However the game pans out, a point is an acceptable return in what is one of United’s two toughest games of the Champions League group phase. Even a defeat – as long as Carrick isn’t shown up by the huge contrast between him and Diego Simeone – would not be received as badly as others.

5) Chelsea (away, October 31)

A Halloween horror for Carrick and United?

It certainly will be if they don’t firm up before the end of the month when they come up against once of the most potent attacking trios in Europe.

At least by then, Carlos Baleba might be up to speed as Carrick’s defensive screen. And however bad United’s defence may be, Chelsea’s is similarly rotten.

No side has conceded more goals in the Premier League than Chelsea. Because they leave too much space in wide areas and struggle to pick up runners on the break.

Which is handy for Carrick since that it’s the one way he knows how to play.

4) Bournemouth (home, October 25)

It’s pushing four years since United last beat Bournemouth at Old Trafford. In the meantime, the Cherries have triumphed twice and drawn once, with an aggregate score of United 4-10 Bournemouth.

So United were probably relieved to see Andoni Iraola, the orchestrator of Bournemouth’s Old Trafford takeover, depart to take over at Liverpool.

His replacement Marco Rose is yet to secure his first Premier League win but Carrick shouldn’t be complacent. The Cherries have been much better than their record suggests. Though the loss of Alex Scott is undeniably a kick in the t*ts for Rose.

Bournemouth, though, seem to turn it on at Old Trafford. If they do so again, Carrick and United will have plenty of time to stew in the only full week after any of their fixtures between the international breaks.

3) Aston Villa (home, November 8)

Like United, Villa have struggled in the early weeks of the Premier League season. But Unai Emery has rather more excuses than Carrick.

And Villa were showing signs of improvement before the break. Before they go to Old Trafford, Emery has plenty of time to work more of his proven magic.

The peril for Carrick here is as much the timing as the opponent. The United boss can barely afford to enter the next international break as he did the last.

If United show tangible improvements on the pitch and in the table during the month between now and Villa turning up, Carrick ought not to worry.

If they do not, which hardly feels unlikely right now, then the Villans could be perilous opposition before United go into another three-week shutdown.

2) Como (away, October 21)

A trip to perhaps the most picturesque football stage in Europe may offer some much-needed respite to United fans three days after running the Elland Road gauntlet, but Carrick could be damned by comparison in Como.

Cesc Fabregas, who once scuppered Carrick’s move to Arsenal, is carving out a very fine reputation by the lake, putting himself in the frame for huge jobs by taking Como from Serie B to the Champions League.

The ex-Arsenal star has done that while showing, at first, tactical adaptability before moulding a young team in his image. Como have the largest net spend in Italy but they have invested much in potential and players whose data and character suggests they will offer big returns.

Fabregas and Como are thriving while employing the kind of methods that might even arouse Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

A coach destined for big things; a dynamic young team; and tourists spending fortunes – Como will represent a lot of what Ratcliffe wants to see in United if Fabregas triumphs over Carrick.

1) Leeds United (away, October 18)

Carrick has already had one Leeds-induced shocker. Might he become the second consecutive United boss to go after a hop over the Pennines to Elland Road?

It might be the game on this list he could most do without. Leeds are buoyant right now, not only while they flirt with the Champions League spots after an unbeaten start, but also because after 24 years, they found a formula to beat United in the league.

Sure, it relied heavily on United coming out of an international break as if they had spent it on the p*ss, but these Red Devils hold no fear for Daniel Farke’s side.

Entirely the opposite, actually. In their current form, Leeds will relish this clash more than any other this year.

United have been hammered for their passiveness – perhaps they are a reflection of their manager after all – and that really won’t wash at Atletico or Elland Road. If the Red Devils leave West Yorkshire having shown familiar failings and no sign of Carrick applying a fix, the manager might struggle to recover.