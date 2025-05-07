According to reports, Manchester United have four strikers on their ‘shortlist’, with a former Premier League flop in a ‘renaissance’ among their options.

The Red Devils need to sign a new striker as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been criticised for their performances this season.

Man Utd have only scored 27 goals from open play this season as they have been pretty toothless in front of goal under head coach Ruben Amorim.

United are currently miles away from challenging for the Premier League title and a huge squad rebuild is required, which should start with the addition of a new striker.

The Premier League giants are linked with several potential options, but it remains to be seen who they will sign amid competition from rival clubs also in the market for a striker.

A new name is in contention, with a report from Foot Mercato claiming Fiorentina star Moise Kean is ‘very popular’ at Man Utd.

The 25-year-old was deemed a big star for the future as he progressed through the ranks at Juventus and Everton signed him for around £25m in 2019.

Kean proved a major flop at Everton as he only scored four goals in 39 appearances, but his form has picked up following last summer’s £11m move to Fiorentina.

The Italy international has 23 goals and three assists in 41 appearances for the Serie A outfit this season and is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The report claims Kean’s ‘renaissance’ has tempted Man Utd to ‘flag’ him on their ‘shortlist’, which also features Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Delap is the cheapest option as there is a £30m relegation release clause in his contract, but Kean is also available for an affordable fee in July.

It is noted that Kean – who is also being ‘closely monitored’ by Bayern Munich – has a 50 million euro (£43m) release clause, which is ‘valid from July 1 to 15 this summer’.