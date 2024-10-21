Man Utd coach Darren Fletcher could now face an FA charge after being involved in a tunnel bust-up with Premier League officials, according to reports.

The Red Devils ended a concerning five-match winless run at Old Trafford on Saturday having fallen behind to an Ethan Pinnock header as the Bees capitalised on Matthijs de Ligt’s temporary absence due to a head wound.

Man Utd used that sense of injustice as fuel as Alejandro Garnacho’s fantastic volley and a cool Rasmus Hojlund finish secured a 2-1 Premier League victory that eases pressure on Erik ten Hag

The Red Devils were up in arms after Man Utd defender Matthijs de Ligt was ordered off the field to receive medical treatment with blood pouring from his head in first-half injury time.

Man Utd medics had twice tried to patch up the injury and, as soon as De Ligt left the pitch against Brentford, the Bees scored from a corner through Ethan Pinnock.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ten Hag were livid with the referee’s decision to order De Ligt off the field at such a crucial point.

The Sun reports on the ‘fiery tunnel bust-up with officials’ at half-time:

‘Van Nistelrooy continued his protests down the tunnel, while former United midfielder and technical director Fletcher waited inside where he allegedly verbally confronted ref Sam Barrott and fourth official Gavin Ward. ‘The FA will now await the referee’s report before deciding whether to take further action.’

A frustrated Ten Hag spoke to reporters about the incident after the match, he said: “It was dry blood so he was already treated for the injury.

“I didn’t understand why he was sent off. I went over to Matthijs and he said, ‘It is dry blood and I have to come off I don’t know why’.

“It was a huge moment because Brentford is very good at corners and you are missing one of your best headers.”

It was an important win against Brentfird but not one that under-fire Ten Hag is overblowing as attention turns to Thursday’s match in Turkey, where they will try to kickstart their Europa League campaign against Fenerbahce.

“Always wins will bring you belief,” Ten Hag said. “Believing more will bring the confidence.

“You can perform quite well as we did in the start of the season. We had clean sheets, we created chances, but when you don’t net and you don’t win then of course everyone is disappointed, and everyone around is disappointed.

“But of course when you have a performance like this and you win, that will bring up the mood.

“But it’s only a win, that’s also what we have to consider, to realise, because we have to win every game.

“So, it’s only 24 hours and then we move on but definitely it will bring us confidence.”