‘Little birds’ at Man Utd flirt as possible Ten Hag replacement tastes the ‘flavour of temptation’

Man Utd have been flirting with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri in case they decide to sack Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season with Ten Hag coming under early pressure after they lost back-to-back matches to Brighton and Liverpool before the international break.

It was the manner of their 3-0 loss at home to arch-rivals Liverpool which really turned the heat up on the Dutchman but a 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League last weekend eased the pressure.

And Man Utd convincingly beat Barnsley 7-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek too to keep the short term feel-good factor going at Old Trafford ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Man Utd were linked to former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel over the international break if they decided to fire Ten Hag and now reports from Italy claim they are in touch with ex-Juve boss Allegri.

Allegri, who won five Serie A titles and five Coppa Italias while at Juventus, left the Turin-based club at the end of last season and is now available to any club looking for a new manager.

And now Calciomercato claim that ‘some little birds’ at Man Utd have ‘sounded out’ Allegri over potentially replacing Ten Hag who is going through ‘silent verification’ at the Premier League club.

Calciomercato wrote on X: ‘The climate around ten Hag is one of a sort of silent verification

‘And in this situation, keep an eye on Massimiliano #Allegri : these are the days in which some little birds have sounded out the Livorno coach even just for a greeting, a “how are you, how are you doing”, winking and implying that… if something happened, would you be ready?

‘Well, Max would be ready. He wants real football and in his scale of values, with all due respect, it can’t be the Saudi League. Not yet. The appointment never made with Manchester, United’s side where he enjoys a high approval rating from the club’s top brass, instead has the flavour of temptation.

‘With Allegri the channel is always open and someone is taking the trouble to feed it right in these days, sounding out the moods of Manchester and what will happen between now and the next two-three months knowing that in this period of time every moment can become the right one.

‘And this is true for #ManchesterUnited as well as for other top clubs between Serie A, Liga and Bundesliga, in addition to the Premier League which in some way however is a small big dream of the former coach of #Juve2.’