Man Utd ‘set’ to sell £47m star as Amorim ‘eyes’ Man City targets as ‘top’ two preferred replacements

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘set’ to offload Andre Onana this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The Red Devils invested around £47m to sign Onana from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Man Utd signed Onana after former boss Erik ten Hag identified the Cameroon international, who worked with the head coach at Ajax, as his preferred long-term replacement for David De Gea.

Onana took a while to settle after a couple of disastrous performances in the Champions League, but he grew into his debut campaign and was one of United’s better performers in 2023/24.

However, Onana has declined this season and has frequently made mistakes, fuelling speculation linking him with a move elsewhere.

The 28-year-old is eighth in our ranking of this season’s Premier League goalkeepers and Man Utd are linked with several potential replacements ahead of this summer’s window.

A new report from The Sun claims Man Utd are ‘ready to flog’ Onana, who is ‘set for a transfer’ to the Saudi Pro League.

United are reportedly primed for a ‘battle’ with Man City with Ederson also likely to move to the Middle East this summer.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘eyeing two of Europe’s hottest young goalkeepers’ to replace Onana, but his two ‘top targets’ are also on Man City’s radar.

The report explains:

‘Both Manchester clubs could lose their first-choice No 1 to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season — with United’s Onana and City’s Ederson set for the Middle East. ‘Guardiola and Amorim have started checking out potential replacements – and the same names top each wanted list.’

