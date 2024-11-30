Man Utd flop already ‘wants to leave’ for Italian reunion after failing to ‘improve’ under Amorim

Joshua Zirkzee ‘wants to leave’ Manchester United to reunite with former Bologna manager Thiago Motta, according to reports in Italy.

Man Utd signed Netherlands international Zirkzee from Bologna for a little over his £34million release clause in the summer transfer window.

He scored the winner on his debut against Fulham but that is his only goal in a Red Devils shirt.

One goal in 12 Premier League matches is a horrendous return but it is not his lack of goals that Zirkzee is mainly being criticised for.

His overall play has been very disappointing and he looks miles off the required pace to play up front in the Premier League.

Furthermore, nobody seems to know what his best position is.

There has been lots of speculation surrounding the future of Zirkzee months after he joined from Bologna.

The 23-year-old was brilliant for the Serie A club last season as he helped them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Amorim ‘breaks first promise’ at Man Utd as Ratcliffe ‘prepares £60m offer’ for Sporting star

👉 Van Nistelrooy infuriates managers, ‘bonkers’ Amorim and Slot is the next Paisley

👉 Rashford is ‘cooked’, Liverpool are giddy and Arsenal will still win the title

Zirkzee earned the move to Old Trafford, while his manager Thiago Motta earned his move to Juventus, who have been inconsistent under his management and are being linked with the player.

The Old Lady won their first two Champions League matches this term but have lost one and drawn two since, while they have drawn seven of their opening 13 league matches.

They are at least unbeaten domestically but the alarming number of draws leaves them sixth in Serie A with 25 points.

In order to turn these draws into wins, Juventus will likely sign some players in the winter transfer window.

Zirkzee ‘wants to leave’ Man Utd after horrendous start

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta, Zirkzee’s difficult situation at Man Utd has Juventus on red alert and the Italian giants could sign him in January.

It is claimed that Juve’s ‘radar is focused on Old Trafford’ as Zirkzee’s ‘situation has not improved’ under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Dutch youngster already ‘wants to leave’ the club in order to ‘re-embrace Thiago Motta’, and a loan deal is the most likely outcome if he does leave Man Utd.

The report states:

In attack, the radar is focused on Old Trafford: Manchester United has changed coach, but Zirkzee’s situation has not improved. The new coach Ruben Amorim has not yet fielded the Dutchman as a starter and in the Europa League he kept him ninety minutes on the bench against the Norwegians of Bodo Glimt. The former Bologna man wants to leave the Red Devils to re-embrace Thiago Motta: Giuntoli is waiting for the opening to the loan of the English to seize the opportunity and guarantee the coach an alternative striker to Dusan Vlahovic regardless of the recovery of the long-suffering Arek Milik (the other option is Schick of Bayer Leverkusen). Luxury rentals that could be followed by real investments thanks to the money of Fagioli and Douglas Luiz. In that case, the idea of the Bianconeri would be to try to anticipate the operations scheduled for June through more creative deals (loans with obligation): from the defensive wildcard Hancko to the dream Ferguson, Feyenoord and Bologna permitting.

👉 READ NEXT: Tyler Dibling and semi-automated offsides are two godsends for the Premier League