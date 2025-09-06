Man Utd flop Andre Onana ‘close’ to joining Turkish side who have ‘agreed terms’ over a transfer

Andre Onana is closing in on a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor as Man Utd attempt to offload the goalkeeper, according to reports.

The Red Devils improved their attack in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving at Old Trafford.

Many Man Utd fans saw replacing Onana as a big priority before the transfer window shut and the Red Devils moved to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

It remains to be seen whether Lammens will start for the Red Devils as No.1 but the Man Utd goalkeeping department is now bloated with Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton all fighting for one spot.

Bayindir has started all three Premier League matches so far this season with Onana being given a run out in their League Cup match against Grimsby Town.

Onana made two big mistakes to cost his side two goals and Man Utd went on to lose on penalties to the League Two outfit last week.

And his time at Old Trafford now seems up with Man Utd willing to offload while other transfer windows are still open and StrettyNews claimed on Thursday that the Red Devils had ‘received an offer’ from Turkish side Trabzonspor for Onana.

The report adds: ‘According to sources close to Stretty News, Onana has been given the opportunity to join Trabzonspor, who presented Man Utd with a loan offer.

‘These sources understand that INEOS are still reflecting on the matter, as they would certainly prefer to offload the 29-year-old on a permanent basis, but they also realise that this might be a big ask amidst the current circumstances.’

And now the Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler has revealed that Onana is set for a fresh break from Man Utd with the goalkeeper ‘close’ to joining the Turkish side.

Wheeler wrote on X: ‘Andre Onana is close to joining Trabzonspor on loan for the rest of the season #mufc.’

A bit more detail emerged in a Daily Mail report: ‘With the Turkish window still open, Onana could now be set for Trabzonspor, who have agreed terms with United over a season-long loan deal for the Cameroonian.’

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden reckons Man Utd could have made a mistake by going for Lammens as Onana’s replacement over Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Ogden told ESPN: “They were playing a strange game with the goalkeepers. It looked like Emi Martinez was on his way to Man United, but they preferred Lammens.

“I’m kind of surprised by that because, for me, Martinez is what they need right now. They need someone with a strength of character, personality, and world-class ability to sort out the defence and add confidence.

“They believe that Lammens is the better bet, and that the cost of getting Martinez on a short-term loan was too high in terms of wages, so they went with Lammens. I think they could live to regret that.”