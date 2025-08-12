Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move to AC Milan

Manchester United have ‘reached a draft agreement’ to send Rasmus Hojlund to AC Milan, according to reports in Italy.

Hojlund is free to leave Old Trafford following the signing of Benjamin Sesko, who joined the club last week from RB Leipzig for around £73million.

Sesko will be Ruben Amorim’s first-choice centre-forward in 2025/26, opening the door for Hojlund to leave.

The Danish international joined United from Atalanta for a similar fee in 2022, but has failed to make his mark in the Premier League.

He only scored four times in the league last term as the Red Devils finished a shocking 15th place.

After landing wide forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Amorim’s side set their sights on a new No.9, and now that Sesko has joined, the club are pushing to offload Hojlund.

Hojlund was an unused substitute in Saturday’s friendly draw against Fiorentina, which was reportedly a ‘clear message’ that he should look for a new club.

The 22-year-old seems determined to prove himself at Old Trafford and is reluctant to leave.

He said last month: “I am still very young, people sometimes forget that. I am only 22 years old. I have learned a lot, and I think that shows in my game.

“I have done very well so far during the pre-season…I want to stay here.

“Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me! I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition.”

But United want to get rid of the player and have reached a ‘draft agreement’ to loan him out to Milan, according to Italian website Calciomercato.

It’s claimed that the Serie A giants are also interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but know Hojlund will be ‘more affordable’.

Indeed, the United man is ‘the hottest prospect’ with a €4million net salary, compared to Vlahovic’s €12m per year.

Discussions are ongoing but the ‘draft agreement on the deal’s formula and figures’ is confirmed, with United agreeing to loan Hojlund out in a deal worth €6m.

A €40-45m option to buy will also be included, but ‘the player’s approval is still pending’.

It’s added, however, that ‘a transfer market meeting took place today’ (Tuesday) between Hojlund and the Red Devils hierarchy, with the club emphasising their desire for him to move.

Milan might have to move on to alternative targets, which include the more expensive Vlahovic and Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos.

As things stand, it’s likely the Rossoneri do move elsewhere, as Hojlund ‘isn’t yet 100% convinced about leaving, especially since he’s a huge Manchester United fan.’

