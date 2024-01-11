Man Utd flop and Arsenal subs among bizarre names on Premier League long-serving players list

Tottenham have decimated their list of long-serving players in the last two transfer windows. Oliver Skipp? He’s about 12.

For homegrown players, dates are taken from their first professional contract rather than when they joined a club’s academy.

Arsenal

1) Mohamed Elneny (January 2016)

One of the good guys and will remain as such at Arsenal until his dying breath.

3) Eddie Nketiah (September 2016)

Signed a new, lucrative long-term contract in the summer of 2022 and provided half-decent backup for Gabriel Jesus when the Brazilian was injured last season. But his future clearly lies away from Arsenal. Probably at Crystal Palace.

3) Reiss Nelson (December 2016)

Signed a new contract in the summer of 2023 but is very much a fringe option for Arsenal. “I have said this before, but Arsenal is my club since I was eight years old. Of course, I want to be playing much more than I am right now,” he said in January 2024. It just won’t happen.

Aston Villa

1) John McGinn (August 2018)

Less then £3m he cost from Hibernian. Quite the deal. He is the last remaining permanent signing from before Villa’s promotion to the Premier League.

2) Kortney Hause (July 2019)

A mainstay of every forgotten footballer list, he is not even in Villa’s Premier League squad for this season.

3) Tyrone Mings (July 2019)

The £20m transfer that proved fees were irrelevant. But he has absolutely been worth the money.

Brentford

1) Rico Henry (August 2016)

Joined Brentford for their record fee for a teenager (£1.5m rising to a presumably reached £5m) and he has been worth every penny.

2) Ellery Balcombe (October 2016)

After seven loans, the 24-year-old goalkeeper finally made his Brentford debut in the Carabao Cup in August 2023, saving two penalties in a win over Newport.

3) Josh Dasilva (August 2018)

Horrendous luck with injuries means that the former England Under-21 international and Arsenal Academy graduate will likely leave on a free transfer this summer.

Bournemouth

1) Adam Smith (January 2014)

Came up with Bournemouth first time around under Eddie Howe and keeps chugging along. A proper longest-server.

2) Lewis Cook (July 2016)

Your classic ‘tidy’ Premier League midfielder. No nonsense but does the business. Also capped by England.

3) David Brooks (July 2018)

He’s played too few games in those five years due to horrific injuries/illness. But now back in a bit-part role for a very good Bournemouth side.

Brighton

1) Lewis Dunk (April 2010)

Close to 500 games for Brighton now and a stalwart since they’ve been in the Premier League. 32 now and getting better with age.

2) Solly March (December 2011)

A hugely impressive 2022/23 campaign with seven goals and seven assists. It’s a shame 2023/24 has been spoiled by injuries.

3) Pascal Gross (July 2017)

Arguably Brighton’s best player in their six-plus-season Premier League stint and certainly their most consistent.

Burnley

1) Johann Berg Gudmundsson (July 2016)

Crucial in Burnley’s promotion last season, contributing six assists and four goals in 37 appearances.

2) Charlie Taylor (July 2017)

There was a point when Leeds fans thought he would be the next England left-back. He was not the next England left-back.

3) Jack Cork (June 2017)

The club captain has been a very much bit-part player in this Premier League season.

Chelsea

1) Trevoh Chalobah (June 2016)

Signed with Chelsea at the age of eight, penning his first professional contract in 2016. After three loans, he somehow eked out a place in Chelsea’s first team for two seasons before being sidelined by form and fitness. Chelsea would quite like to sell him, thanks.

2) Reece James (March 2017)

Signed with Chelsea at the age of eight, penning his first professional contract in 2017. But injuries have restricted him to roughly half the available Chelsea appearances.

3) Conor Gallagher (October 2018)

Four loans at Chelsea later, he has somehow become an incredibly valuable asset that Chelsea are desperately trying to sell as he has ‘zero value’ on the books. For £60m, they probably should.

Crystal Palace

1) Joel Ward (July 2012)

Hugely underrated by all but Crystal Palace fans it seems. You don’t make 300 Premier League appearances without having more than a bit about you.

2) James Tomkins (July 2016)

Signed a new deal despite making just three Premier League starts last season. In the ‘good to have around the training ground’ category.

3) Jeffrey Schlupp (January 2017)

One of those players you kind of forget exists until he scores an absolute banger.

Everton

1) Seamus Coleman (January 2009)

The longest-serving of all Premier League players might finally leave this summer.

2) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (August 2016)

Injured for what feels like at least half of his seven-and-a-half years at Goodison.

3) Jordan Pickford (July 2017)

Perpetually the subject of ridicule and questions outside Everton, but has been easily their most consistent player over the last half-decade.

Fulham

1) Tom Cairney (July 2015)

Club captain who has started a surprising number of Premier League games this season.

2) Tim Ream (August 2015)

He’s 36 and only just perhaps losing his grip on a first-team place in the Premier League.

3) Aleksandar Mitrovic (July 2018)

Joined from Newcastle after an initial loan fee and has scored an impressive 111 goals for the Cottagers. Now he wants the Saudi money but Fulham are holding firm.

Liverpool

1) Joe Gomez (July 2015)

James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino all left to leave Liverpool’s third and fourth-choice centre-halves standing.

2) Joel Matip (June 2016)

One of the best free transfers in Premier League history.

3) Trent Alexander-Arnold (July 2016)

One of the best Academy products in Premier League history.

Luton Town

1) Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (January 2014)

Joined Luton in the Conference ten years ago having been let go by West Ham and returned to the Premier League having earned promotion through every division in between. What a story.

2) Dan Potts (July 2015)

Another West Ham cast-off but he’s only been with Luton since League Two. Pathetic.

3) James Shea (July 2017)

Third-choice goalkeeper who played one game in the Championship last season.

Manchester City

1) Kevin De Bruyne (August 2015)

Probably the best midfielder in the Premier League (when fit). Replacing him is going to be a b*tch.

2) John Stones (August 2016)

Ilkay Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at Manchester City and gave up second spot for Barcelona. Stones was also in the first group of additions along with Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Claudio Bravo.

3) Ederson (July 2017)

Bravo didn’t last long and this guy’s done alright since.

Manchester United

1) Luke Shaw (July 2014)

One of United’s most consistent performers though it does seem ludicrous that he is approaching a decade at the club.

2) Anthony Martial (September 2015)

Is Anthony Martial better the Red Devil you know? Short answer: No. He will finally leave the club this summer.

3) Marcus Rashford (January 2016)

Current form is poor after his first 30-goal season but he remains the Academy’s current finest and long-standing graduate.

Newcastle United

1) Paul Dummett (July 2010)

Began his career at Newcastle and will presumably end his career at Newcastle.

2) Jamaal Lascelles (August 2014)

One of several largely non-playing captains on this list as he approaches testimonial time at the club.

3) Matt Ritchie (July 2016)

Out of contract along with the first two names on this list this summer. All three are very much on the fringes.

Nottingham Forest

1) Joe Worrall (July 2015)

Currently exiled from first-team training and presumably desperate for a January switch. Hopefully not back to the Championship.

2) Ryan Yates (July 2016)

The Forest captain in the absence of the man above and provider of heart in that midfield.

3) Alex Mighten (December 2019)

Yes, a 21-year-old is their third longest-serving player. Such is life at Forest.

Sheffield United

1) Chris Basham (July 2014)

Started every game in their incredible 2019/20 Premier League campaign and was brilliant. This season has been sadly wrecked by an injury that could end his career.

2) John Fleck (July 2016)

Similarly brilliant in United’s last Premier League stint but very much a bit-part player this season.

3) George Baldock (July 2017)

Another player to start every game in 2019/20 and another player out of contract this summer.

Tottenham

1) Ben Davies (July 2014)

A consistently pretty good Premier League player. Quite the epitaph, that.

2) Son Heung-Min (August 2015)

One of the great Premier League players who has hit double figures for Premier League goals in eight consecutive seasons.

3) Oliver Skipp (July 2018)

The exits of Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier have elevated Skipp to this list despite him being only 23 (albeit with the hairline of a 43-year-old).

West Ham

1) Aaron Cresswell (July 2014)

Signed on for another year but apparently won’t be given a testimonial due to ‘potentially high costs’, says the club that spent £34m on Gianluca Scamacca.

2) Angelo Ogbonna (July 2015)

Signed on for another year and still very much part of this Hammers side.

3) Michail Antonio (September 2015)

Finally relegated from first-choice striker but David Moyes clung on as long as he absolutely could.

Wolves

1) Max Kilman (August 2018)

Now that’s a team that has gone through a lot of players in a short period of time.

2) Jonny Otto (January 2019)

Currently banished from first-team training after losing his sh*t.

3) Bruno Jordao (August 2019)

Five Wolves appearances and three loan spells later, he will finally leave the club this summer.