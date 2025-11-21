Manchester United flop Andre Onana has been told his Old Trafford ‘career is over’ after leaving for Trabzonspor on loan in the summer.

Onana joined United in a £44m move from Inter in the summer of 2023 and never truly settled with the Premier League giants despite making over 100 appearances.

He was often the target of criticism thanks to a number of high-profile mistakes for the Red Devils, under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s most overrated player features Saliba and Lammens

And he was left out of the Premier League XI for the opening three games of the season, with Altay Bayindir taking the gloves before young Belgian Senne Lammens took the No.1 spot following his £18m move from Royal Antwerp.

Tranzonspor do not hold an option to sign Onana on a permanent transfer despite his fine form for the Turksish side and is due to return to Old Trafford next summer.

But former United midfielder Gordon Strachan can’t see a way back for Onana following Lammens’ fine start in goal, but also doesn’t believe the Cameroon international will be too bothered about the need of his Old Trafford career as he “didn’t want to be there” anyway.

“I think Andre Onana has played his last game for Manchester United,” the Scot told Esports News.

“At United you must have a presence in goal – whether it’s physical, attitude, or character, you have to be a presence. I don’t think he had that when he played for the club.

“A big problem for me is that I’m not sure Onana really wanted to be at Old Trafford. He looked like he’d rather be somewhere else and that might be what he needs to start enjoying his football again.

“At no point did I think he was enjoying playing football for United. I’d be shocked if I saw him play again for the club. I think his United career is over in that respect.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Full Manchester United XI ‘banned’ as Liverpool transfer critics are silenced

👉 Prem clubs ranked on AFCON impact: Arsenal advantage, Sunderland screwed

👉 Former Prem star’s huge wages put Man Utd off as midfielder now has two options

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that United will look to “find a solution” in the market for Onana when he returns.

“In this case [with Onana], compared to Hojland and Rashford there is no buy option clause included in the deal,’ Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Onana will officially return to United at the beginning of the summer transfer window 2026, but my understanding is United are super with Senne Lammens.

“In this moment I don’t think Onana will be part of Manchester United’s plans. Probably the idea would be to part ways, to find a solution for Onana, to explore the market.”