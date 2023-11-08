Man Utd flop gives clear verdict on ‘weird’ swap deal as Romano reveals the ‘only plan’ for £85m man

According to reports, Manchester United winger Antony has “no intention” to sign for Brazilian outfit Flamengo on loan during the winter transfer window.

Antony was pursued by Man Utd throughout last year’s summer transfer window and this deal was eventually completed for a fee in the region of £85m.

The winger is without a Premier League goal in eight appearances this season as he has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. His ex-girlfriend has also recently accused the winger of assault.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Flamengo in recent days as a swap deal involving Gabriel Barbosa has been touted. These reports have been labelled ‘weird’ by local journalists so it does not look likely.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Antony has “no intention to return to Brazil” as the plan is for him to “get back to being the player we saw at Ajax”.

“It’s not an easy moment for Antony at Manchester United and we’ve been hearing stories and rumours about a possible exit this January, particularly in a potential loan move back to Brazil with Flamengo,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“However, my understanding is there is no truth to these stories, and no plan at all for Antony to leave Man United this January. From speaking to those close to Antony, there is no intention from the player side to leave United, and no intention to return to Brazil.

“The only plan for now is for Antony to try to get back to the best condition on and off the pitch and to get back to being the player we saw at Ajax – that’s the idea, that’s the plan. No intention to leave, no intention to go back to Brazil, despite the rumours.”

Romano has also indicated that “board changes” at Man Utd are “possible” once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover is completed.

“There have also been more Man Utd rumours involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe and possible changes at board level,” Romano added.

“My understanding is that nothing is final or decided yet, but of course, the possibility of board changes is very concrete and discussions will continue soon.

“This is not new, it’s absolutely normal when there’s a takeover at top clubs like Man United. As previously reported, Paul Mitchell remains a candidate for the sporting director role at Old Trafford.

