Former Manchester United winger Antony believes the club “disrespected” him by pushing him out of the club in the summer transfer window.

Antony will go down as one of the Red Devils’ worst signings ever.

He joined Man Utd from Ajax for around £80million in the 2023 summer transfer window and started well, scoring his debut against Arsenal.

But that was as good as it got for the Brazilian at Old Trafford.

In total, Antony registered 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances across all competitions for Man Utd, winning the Carabao Cup in 2022/23 and the FA Cup in 2023/24.

What makes the signing of Antony even worse is that he was available for around half the price two months before joining, with Ajax significantly increasing their asking price after losing several star players in the 2023 summer window.

After falling out of favour under Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim, Antony joined Real Betis on loan for the second half of last campaign.

He was very impressive, becoming one of the latest players to leave the Red Devils and shine elsewhere.

After impressing in his six-month spell in Seville, helping Betis reach the final of the Europa Conference League, the La Liga club were desperate to sign him permanently.

Betis felt like the only realistic option for Antony all summer, but Man Utd held out for over £20m, which, coupled with his huge salary, was too expensive.

In the end, Betis spent £20m to land the 25-year-old permanently and he’s played four times this season, scoring one and assisting one, with both goal involvements coming against Nottingham Forest in the Europa League last week.

Antony is settling in nicely after returning to Spain, and has discussed the “tough” summer he endured in Manchester.

The former Ajax forward says he felt “disrespected” by the club after being placed in Amorim’s ‘bomb squad’ as he trained separately from the first-team squad after returning for pre-season.

“They were very tough months in England, more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately…I feel like they disrespected me, but that’s not the point,” he told Spanish outlet Onda Cero.

“I don’t want to create controversy, that’s life. I’m very grateful for the club. There were bad times, but also good times, with two titles.

“My family travelled to Seville four or five days before the deal was finalised. I had the house rented.”

