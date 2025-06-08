‘I expect to play’ – Man Utd flop vows to stay despite reports he’s been transfer listed

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund insists he “expects to play” next season at Old Trafford despite reports that he’s been transfer listed by the Red Devils.

The Red Devils had a terrible season in the Premier League this term with Ruben Amorim’s side achieving just 42 points in 38 matches.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for lots of criticism for their lack of contributions.

Hojlund – who signed from Atalanta in 2023 for £72m – provided four Premier League goals and no assists this season with some at Man Utd reportedly doubting his ability to come good.

There have been reports claiming that Man Utd have put him ‘on the transfer list’ this summer as they look to recoup some of the money they spent on the Denmark international.

A report on Saturday claimed that Serie A giants Inter Milan ‘have made informal inquiries’ about signing the £40m-rated striker with the Italian side understood to ‘favour a loan move initially with an option or obligation to buy’.

But now Hojlund has revealed that he is expecting to be part of Amorim’s side next season with his contract running until the summer of 2030.

He told TV 2 Sport: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United. I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.

“I know I can’t get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I’m just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season.”

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons Hojlund must leave Old Trafford “for the sake of his own career” after a poor start to his time at Old Trafford.

Parker said: “Rasmus Hojlund has to leave Manchester United for the sake of his own career. He needs a change of environment. Old Trafford chiefs will have to think about moving on Mason Mount too, he’s not athletic enough.

“Ruben Amorim needs someone to play behind the centre forward, Man Utd have no player who runs beyond and that’s one of the things that might have helped Hojlund if he had someone who’d run to create more space for him.

“If you look at the starting XI for the Europa League final, 70% or 80% could be going. The current group of players proved they couldn’t cut it. If the players haven’t got it, in their heart and in their heads, you can’t change that. If you look at last season, Man Utd shouldn’t be anywhere near that level again in my lifetime.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Gordon Strachan agrees that Hojlund must explore pastures new, he said: “There’s a point when you look at a player and think, ‘I really do feel sorry for you’, and that’s how I feel about Rasmus Hojlund at the moment.

“I went through something similar when I was at Aberdeen – for a year I was absolutely horrendous and it really gets to you, you almost lose your power to run and you feel debilitated.

“There are some clubs in the world like Manchester United where everything is too much for players, and it drains big signings rather than galvanising them. I think Hojlund is in that position right now.

“Do I think a loan move would help him? No – I think what’s best for him as a young man is moving somewhere else permanently. Everything seems to be too much for him and I think he’s in the mindset where he’s letting everyone down, which is a horrible place to be in.

“He definitely tries a lot, but is he good enough to be there? He hasn’t got long now to find out, because you can’t wait around for people at Manchester United.”