The United flop could look to return to the last league he played in

A Manchester United flop is reportedly ‘not satisfied’ with his time at Old Trafford, and could look to return to the last country he played in, where a Champions League finalist is interested in him.

Almost no United players had good seasons last time out. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo were probably the only vaguely positive stories in an otherwise very underwhelming campaign.

United finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final. In the league, central strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both played over 30 games, but neither man managed more than four goals.

Hojlund scored four in 32 games, and according to Caught Offside, he’s not enjoying his time at United and could look to go back to Italy, where he was signed from.

Indeed, Alfredo Pedulla wrote for the site: ‘Finally, keep an eye on Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane is not satisfied with his time in Manchester and is considering a return to Italy. Several clubs (including Inter) are interested in him and he’d be an excellent option for those seeking a dynamic and already proven striker.’

It would be a shocking turn of events if a striker who was not able to reach five Premier League goals for United managed to secure a transfer to a Champions League finalist.

However, Inter have indeed been linked with Hojlund. In May, an Italian outlet suggested Inter headed the queue for Hojlund, as he’d been made the dream signing for the attack a couple of years ago, before eventually going to United.

Despite the Dane having had a very underwhelming season, Inter’s interest has not faded. They reportedly see his poor seasons as an ‘accident along the way’ to him becoming a top striker.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd making ‘best’ moves with £125m swoop already explained by Neville ‘policy’

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho, Antony bottom five, Ronaldo 7th; Mbeumo next?

👉 Man Utd star Fernandes reveals Amorim asked him ‘not to go’ as huge Saudi move shot down

It’s believed they wanted him on a loan with an obligation to buy him. Whether that formula is still the way they are going to go is unclear, but Pedulla certainly suggests that Inter still want Hojlund.

In one season in Italy, with Atalanta, the striker scored 10 goals in all competitions and assisted four more. He scored more than that in his first season at United, but did much worse this term.

As such, if Hojlund were to move to Inter, they’d hope they don’t get the version of him that the Red Devils saw this term.

READ MORE: Gyokeres ‘very keen’ on Man Utd move as ‘way to do the deal’ revealed by transfer expert