Manchester United winger Antony has opened up on a potential permanent transfer away from the club after signing for Real Betis on loan.

The Brazilian, who signed for United in a deal worth £86million in 2022, completed a six-month loan deal to the Spanish club in the January transfer window.

Before that, he had started just one game in the Europa League and none in the Premier League, emphasising his position as a player on the fringes. His 12 goals and five assists in 96 games was a shocking return on an incredible investment.

With Ruben Amorim failing to utilise him, he was linked with an exit, both permanently and on loan, with Betis being able to complete a short-term deal – but it may become permanent in the future.

Especially after his flying start, which saw him awarded the Man of the Match award in Betis’ 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Antony spoke to the Spanish media out AS in what was his first open interview after leaving United and he was seemingly overjoyed to have a change of scenery and a chance to start fresh.

He said: “I had other offers, but when Betis appeared I felt a certainty in my heart that made me stay calm. I am happy here and I want to achieve many goals.

“I am happy here for everyone, for the manager and the players. I feel calm and confident.”

He believes he has the platform now to start finding his form, commenting: “I want to find my best version and the first step is to be happy. Everything here is incredible, my family and I are happy. Now it is time to work to be in my best version and help the club.”

He said: “If I have to stay longer, I would have to talk to the president and everything. And for now I want to play and score goals and give assists.”

Underlining that he first needs to prove himself, he clarified: “I have to help the team, later we can talk about that.”

Man United’s reshuffle in attack

With Antony exiting alongside Marcus Rashford (both on loan) and with the club likely to lose Jadon Sancho after his loan ends at Chelsea, the club are somewhat lacking in the wider areas.

The emergence of Amad Diallo has been a rare positive for the club, but Alejandro Garnacho was linked with moves to multiple clubs across the January window, which insinuates a future move away could well be on the cards in the summer.

After that, they are struggling and need real investment in those areas. Amorim’s system requires a different profile of attacker than the typical winger and the next window will answer a lot of questions for the fans.

Plus, we’ve seen reports that Rasmus Holjund may be free to leave as well, opening up another spot in attack, which represents another transfer quandary that ensures the club have plenty of work to do in recruitment.