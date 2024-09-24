Former England international Joe Cole believes Manchester United winger Antony is “playing for a move away from the club”.

Man Utd paid a whopping £80million to sign Antony from Ajax in the 2022 summer transfer window.

He has played nowhere near the level expected of him and the transfer has the potential to go down as the worst in Premier League history.

What makes matters worse is that he was available for £40-50m earlier on in the window but Ajax increased their demands in August after selling several key players.

The Brazilian actually started quite well, scoring in his first three league matches for the Red Devils.

Antony did not score again in the Premier League until April 2023 and has only added another one since then, making it five goals in 55 top-flight appearances, of which he has only won 26.

He has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag and has only started against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in 2024/25.

His only Premier League minutes came in injury time in the defeat at Brighton with Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford all ahead of him in Ten Hag’s pecking order.

Antony’s future appears to be away from Old Trafford and if he does leave, Man Utd will make a gargantuan loss on their £80m investment.

The 24-year-old’s Transfermarkt value is now £20.8m and his form suggests that the Red Devils will be lucky to get that much for him.

Man Utd flop tipped for transfer ahead of ‘prime years’

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole believes that the Premier League’s “physicality” is holding Antony back and that a transfer is inevitable, with the Brazilian “playing for a move away from the club”.

“The problem with Antony at Manchester United is I think he’s a player that is perfect for the Dutch league,” Cole said.

“I think the physicality of the Premier League is something he struggles with. He’s a talented footballer with great technique and skill, and it was good to see him playing well against Barnsley.

“But I don’t see him making an impact in the United starting team this season and I can’t see him turning it around at Manchester United.

“With Antony, I think he’s playing for a move away from the club and I think United will move past him.

“He’s not an old player and he should be coming into his prime in the next few years, so I think he’s probably best suited to other leagues.”

Man Utd drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening and are back in action on Wednesday against Dutch side FC Twente in their first Europa League fixture of the season.

Next up in the Premier League for Ten Hag’s side is Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

