Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly sent Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho a contract offer and the player is ‘extremely excited’ to join the French giants.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” following criticism from Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old England winger, who cost the Red Devils £73million when he joined from Dortmund in July 2021, has not made a competitive appearance for the club since a 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest last August.

Ten Hag and Sancho agreed to put water under the bridge during talks earlier this month and the player started a pre-season friendly against Rangers on Saturday.

It is believed that Sancho reflected on past issues, and both men agreed to draw a line under the situation and move on.

Manager and player kissing and making up does not mean a summer transfer for the England international is being ruled out.

Man Utd will likely still be open to selling Sancho and the fact his relationship with Ten Hag is back on track leaves the Premier League giants in a strong position.

Negotiations will be a lot less one-sided with Sancho back in Ten Hag’s good books…which might have been the plan all along.

The £73m winger showed great form during his loan spell back at Dortmund in the second half of 2023/24, particularly against PSG in the Champions League semi-final.

He was outstanding in the first-leg 1-0 win at the Westfalenstadion, which obviously reflected badly on Man Utd and Ten Hag.

Nevertheless, performances like those show that Sancho can still play at the top level and PSG have not forgotten about what he did to them and Nuno Mendes back in May.

Man Utd: Sancho receives contract offer from PSG

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, ‘PSG are in the process of reaching a contractual agreement’ with Sancho, though ‘it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will let him leave and at what price’.

The report claims that Borussia Dortmund were eager to re-sign Sancho permanently but could not afford to do so.

Sancho’s potential availability has also caught the attention of Barcelona and Juventus, however, it looks like a Red Devils exit will see him land in Paris.

Reports elsewhere state that Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would want at least 50 million euros (£42m) for the winger, with the French champions ‘close to reaching a contractual agreement’.

Following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, PSG believe Sancho would be a ‘perfect’ fit after his performances for Dortmund last term caught the eye of their transfer team.

Aouna adds that Sancho ‘is extremely excited by the project presented by PSG’ after receiving a contract offer.

These negotiations could benefit Man Utd, who are working on a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte from the Ligue 1 giants.

