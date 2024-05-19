Man Utd flop ‘scouted’ by Premier League duo on ‘red alert’ with Red Devils stay unlikely

Two Premier League clubs have reportedly watched Sofyan Amrabat play for Manchester United and are contemplating a summer swoop.

Surprising, isn’t it?

Manchester United paid a £8.5million fee to sign the Moroccan midfielder on loan from Fiorentina last summer.

It has been reported that they have the option to make the transfer permanent for £21.4m, though it is unclear if they are planning to do so.

Given his lacklustre performances this season, it feels pretty unlikely.

Amrabat has never looked up to the pace in the Premier League but it has been reported that two of the Red Devils’ top-flight rivals are interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd flop ‘scouted’ by Premier League clubs

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old ‘is set to remain in the Premier League’ but it is not certain if that will be for Manchester United or someone else.

While Amrabat’s performances across the season have been fairly lacklustre, as we say, he has improved in recent weeks.

Londoners Crystal Palace and Fulham ‘have both sent scouts to watch the player in the last four weeks’, which is pretty good timing for the player.

With the Red Devils unconvinced, Palace and Fulham are on ‘red alert’ and could swoop in this summer.

The former battered United 4-0 in the Premier League earlier last month but were ‘impressed’ by Amrabat’s performance off the bench.

Oliver Glasner is expected to have money to spend this summer, especially with star players Michael Olise, Ebere Eze and Marc Guehi being linked with exits.

The report claims that Palace believe the signing can take them to ‘the next level and challenge for European football’.

Fulham, meanwhile, ‘brace themselves for the departure’ of Bayern Munich-linked Joao Palhinha and might look at Amrabat as an ideal replacement.

Ten Hag out? Half the Man Utd squad out as well?

It is not a surprise to see that Man Utd are not expected to sign Amrabat on a permanent basis.

There will be plenty of outgoings at Old Trafford this summer, with the club reportedly willing to listen to offers for every first-team player except Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

The biggest question mark over the future of an individual is undoubtedly manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is under huge pressure with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering his future at the club.

The Dutchman might be saved by the fact there is no outstanding candidate out there who could come in and turn things around.

Thomas Tuchel is probably the best option out there, though England manager Gareth Southgate has also been linked.

