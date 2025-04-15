Only one of the striker pair is set to survive at United

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly ‘re-evaluated’ his attacking options, and has decided to ‘keep’ one striker and ‘listen to offers’ for another.

Amorim’s striker options have offered very little this season. It says something that Marcus Rashford, having not played at United since December, currently being out on loan at Aston Villa, is still the fourth-top scorer in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo are the only United players to have passed five Premier League goals this term.

Strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, having played 32 and 27 league games respectively, have three goals each. Those numbers are far below what’s expected of £36.5million and £72million players.

There’s been speculation around both being sold in the summer. It was suggested not long after he signed in the summer that Zirkzee was not cutting it and would be allowed to leave, while it’s been reported often that Hojlund will be let go.

But according to GIVEMESPORT, only one of those players will actually be shown the door. They state that Amorim, having ‘re-evaluated’ his attacking options, has decided to ‘keep’ Zirkzee and ‘listen to offers’ for Hojlund.

It’s believed that the former, who has seven goals in all competitions this season, is in line to remain as there’s ‘faith that he will keep improving’.

Hojlund, having been at the club a year longer, has ‘not lived up to his price tag’ since his arrival, so United are ‘increasingly open’ to cash in, as he’s ‘unable to give indications that he is developing his game’.

It seems unlikely that the Red Devils will receive close to the £72million fee that Hojlund cost when he was signed from Atalanta in 2023, but there is interest reported in him.

Indeed, he has been linked with Napoli, who may look to sign him if they know they’ll get a good deal for the forward.

Troy Deeney has recently blasted the Dane, stating: “Based on what I saw from Hojlund against Lyon, I may as well get fit. No joke, he was awful.

“He looked confused, he looked lost. His skill-set is running behind and getting pot-shots off as quick as he can. He ran to players, he was marking himself as opposed to a defender marking him.

“As a striker, we’re always told if a striker can touch you and feel you, then you’re in the wrong position. He was running to the defender.

“I just think based on that, he was awful. The thing is, you can have off days in terms of scoring and have a low year.

“But he was getting bullied. It looks like the pressure is getting to him. So he will have to have an unbelievable pre-season to stay there.”

Now, that ship seems to have sailed.

