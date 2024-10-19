Man Utd flop Antony told to ‘go back home’ as ex-Red Devil savages ‘one of the worst left feet I’ve seen’

Antony has been told it would be best for him to return to Ajax

Former Manchester United man Paul Parker has told Antony to “go back home” to Ajax, as the pundit detailed how he is not good enough and has “one of the worst left feet I’ve seen”.

Antony has struggled for consistent minutes at United, playing just 25 Premier League games in his first season and starting just 15 of 29 last term. So far this campaign, he has played 27 minutes in the top flight, with Amad Diallo or Alejandro Garnacho preferred on the right flank.

Given Antony is in his third season of mediocrity with the Red Devils, Parker feels it’s time to let go and return to Ajax, where he joined United from.

“I’m not seeing Newcastle or Crystal Palace being interested in him unless they’re going to virtually be given him by United,” Parker told bonuscodebets.

“They may see value in that. I just don’t want to see him turn out like [Donny] van de Beek.

“It would be best for him to go back home, and his home is Ajax. That’s where he had a lot of success and where his name was made. I’m not seeing Newcastle, and Palace financially doesn’t work.”

Indeed, Antony was directly involved in 22 goals for Ajax in his final season before making the £86million move to United.

Parker feels the reason the Brazilian has not succeeded is that his style of play is not suited to England, and he is lacking in some important areas.

“I just don’t think he’s good enough. He hasn’t got the physicality, and it’s less to do with muscle and size and more to do with presence and strength comes from within, but he doesn’t play that way,” Parker said.

“He plays like someone with a small stature, rounded shoulders, and doesn’t stand up with belief in himself.

“For someone with a left foot, he’s got one of the worst left feet I’ve seen, and left-footers are normally always talented.

“They’re either really talented or they’ve got a rocket of a left foot, and he just lacks any strength in his left foot. He struggles with power. Technique he struggles with. It just hasn’t worked, and I don’t see anything materialising for him now.”

