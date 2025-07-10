Jadon Sancho has been told to go back to Borussia Dortmund

A Manchester United flop has been told by a broadcaster to return to his old club, as they “love him” as there may not be a chance of “winning something” at a proposed destination.

United have a number of players who they are looking to push out the door this summer. It was recently revealed that Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho had all asked to leave.

For various reasons, it’s unlikely that the club will stand in the way of any of them going.

Sancho has spent the last season and a half out on loan, with Borussia Dortmund and then Chelsea, but the former couldn’t pay his wages permanently, and monetary reasons contributed to the Blues sending him back to United.

He is now being pursued by Juventus, who seem eager to land the winger, if they can finance a deal.

But talkSPORT broadcaster Alan Brazil feels a return to Dortmund – where Sancho scored 50 goals and chipped in with 64 assists in his spell as a permanent player there from 2017 to 2021 – is the best course of action.

“I think he had his best time at Dortmund. If I were him, I’d go there because they love him there, he feels comfortable,” he said.

“Are Juve going to be up there? You want to go there with a chance of winning something.”

But interest from Dortmund is not currently evident, while Juventus are clearly eager to land the winger. Interest from the European giants has been reported for months, and there are various avenues being followed for them to land him.

It has been suggested that there are a couple of potential swap deals in the works, with Juventus pair Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic both separately having been offered to United.

Whether that is the avenue which will land Juventus Sancho remains to be seen, but it seems he’s open to the move.

Reports have suggested that he’s willing to take a pay cut to land in Turin, with a £115,000-per-week (€133,000) contract is being discussed, which would see Sancho’s wage cut by more than half.

It is said he has taken ‘drastic action’ in terms of lowering his demands in order to ensure that move happens.

As a result, it’s stated ‘everyone is waiting’ for him to sign, and all parties are ‘almost at a virtual handshake. Should that happen, a Dortmund return would have to wait, and there’s a distinct chance it never comes.

