Man Utd flop has two ‘perfect’ transfer destinations as forward is tipped to follow him in leaving

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out two “perfect” transfer destinations for Jadon Sancho, who is expected to leave Manchester United in January.

Sancho is yet to start for Man Utd in the Premier League this season as he has not featured for them since the end of August.

This follows the England international’s major fallout with Erik ten Hag, who accused the player of not working hard enough in training before United’s loss to Arsenal in September.

In response, Sancho claimed via social media that he had been made to be a scapegoat and there is no road back for him at United with him refusing to apologise to Ten Hag, who is under serious pressure and leading the Premier League sack race betting.

Romano reckons a move to Italy or Germany “could be perfect” for Sancho in January.

“There’s still nothing happening with Jadon Sancho, even if he is likely to leave Old Trafford this January,” Romano told Caught Offside.

OPINION: Man Utd are now so sh*t that defeat to Copenhagen is praiseworthy

“I have no updates on specific clubs as of now, it’s too early, though my personal feeling is that he would benefit from a move abroad to try to get his career back on track. I think Sancho could be perfect for Italian and German clubs, he needs that kind of league to be back on track.

“Still, I don’t like making guesses about a player’s future, so we’ll have to wait a few more weeks, and then it should become clearer what the next step for Sancho will be.

“Raphael Varane has been linked with Saudi clubs, but my understanding is that there is nothing ongoing right now. There was interest from the Saudi Pro League during the summer, but it was not even a negotiation as he wanted to stay at Manchester United.

“Despite not playing as much at the moment, I’m not hearing that anything has changed. Of course, in my view, he deserves to play more, but let’s see if that will change soon. For now, I’m not aware of any developments with Saudi clubs or any other possible move this January.”

Earlier this week, a report from Caught Offside claimed France international Anthony Martial ‘could leave’ in January if a suitable offer comes in.

‘Anthony Martial could also leave, depending on offers, but United hope to agree new contracts for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, while there is not currently any plan to move Antony on. ‘Marcus Rashford is also fully focused and committed to the club despite recently landing himself in trouble with Ten Hag for attending a birthday party shortly after the defeat in the Manchester Derby.’

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd on another bargain hunt as Liverpool, Chelsea eye Spain starlet