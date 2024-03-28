Manchester United are ‘keen’ to finally cut ties with £33.3million flop Donny van de Beek at the end of the season, according to reports.

Van de Beek was signed from Ajax in September 2020 and has seen his career falter during his time in Manchester.

Donny van de Beek to return to Ajax?

After scoring 41 goals and providing 34 assists in 175 appearances for the Dutch giants, he joined the Red Devils with high expectations.

It is safe to say the transfer has not worked out, with Van de Beek finding minutes very hard to come by while suffering several injury setbacks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed the midfielder and after failing to impress the Norweigan and his interim replacement, Ralf Rangnick, many expected Erik ten Hag – who managed him at Ajax – to resurrect his career.

However, that did not happen and Van de Beek is now failing to impress on loan at German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dutchman is yet to score in only six appearances for Frankfurt – who appear to have no interest in making the move permanent for a fee in the region of €10million (£8.5m).

According to Soccer News (via Sport Witness), a return to Ajax could be a possibility for Van de Beek.

The report claims that Manchester United are ‘keen to sell’ the 26-year-old – who Transfermarkt values at €7m (£5.9m).

The Red Devils might have slapped a €10m asking price on the player but it is said that there is ‘room for negotiation’.

This means Van de Beek might be available for ‘dirt cheap’ as Ten Hag’s side look to finally get him off their books, with his loan at Frankfurt – who left him out of their Europa Conference League squad – hardly helping boost his transfer value.

His loan spell has only made the ‘very deep hole’ Van de Beek has found himself in deeper and it is believed that Frankfurt do not want to make the deal permanent, which means ‘Ajax can strike’.

A return to his former club could be just what the doctor ordered and the potential finances involved make it a low-risk deal for the Eredivisie side.

Deemed an ‘affordable’ acquisition for Ajax, the club’s fans will surely welcome Van de Beek back with open arms after a successful spell before flopping at Old Trafford.

In total, the £33.3m midfielder played 2,152 minutes across 62 appearances for the Premier League giants, providing only four goal contributions in the process.

He spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan at domestic rivals Everton but was limited to only seven appearances due to injury, netting his only goal for the Toffees against Arsenal on the final day of the campaign, which was scored around 20 yards in front of the writer.

Van de Beek’s international career has also been thwarted by his time at United.

The 19-cap Netherlands midfielder has not played for his country since a 13-minute cameo against Gibraltar in March 2021.

It is hard not to root for him. At the age of 26, there is plenty of time for Van de Beek to get his career back on track. You’ve got this, fella.

