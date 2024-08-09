Manchester United flop Antony has vowed to get more goals and assists, and that fans will “hear the name” more after he was left unsatisfied last season despite demanding a lot of himself.

Antony’s returns last season were wildly underwhelming. The Brazilian winger managed just three goals and two assists in all competitions across the whole campaign.

The season prior, he netted just eight times in all competitions and assisted three goals. For some, that would not be a bad introduction to the Premier League, but it was poor for a player who was signed for £86million.

The forward has vowed that this season will be better, though, and fans will notice him much more.

“I have a lot of objectives. Rest assured, you’ll hear the name Antony in relation to goals and assists,” he told the Daily Mail.

Indeed, Antony feels manager Erik ten Hag will be able to put his faith in him whatever he needs him to do, and wherever he needs him to play.

“I’m someone who demands a lot of myself and I was obviously not satisfied with my season,” Antony said.

“A lot happened last season. I played full-back and was a little uneasy about it, but that was because with the team losing or drawing you want to be in the attack to turn things around and help the team.

“Being moved into defence bothered me a bit. You feel annoyed in the moment during the game, but afterwards it’s all fine. I have tremendous affection for Erik and he has a lot of affection for me. He’s a great coach and he knows he can rely upon me.”

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. This summer, it’s been suggested that Antony could be sold if a suitor comes in, and it was recently suggested that Al Nassr want him, and United could cut their losses.

Indeed, Ten Hag has Amad Diallo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and even Mason Mount who can play on the wings at United.

The former pair hardly played for United last season, so if they find form early, Antony may find the time on the pitch he had last season to be hard to come by.

