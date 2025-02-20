Former Chelsea attacker Gus Poyet has told Manchester United loanee Antony it will be difficult to continue his impressive form at Real Betis.

Having branched out and left Man United in the January window for regular football, Antony has been a revelation at Betis, quickly grabbing the headlines and producing from his debut.

He looks to be a player reborn with a point to prove, and the weight of the world seems to be off his shoulders, which is relevant for many United players in recent times.

In four games, he has three goals and one assist and has earned a player of the match award as well, which is extremely contrasting form from the rest of his season at United which saw one goal against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Former Betis boss Gus Poyet told GOAL that Antony is perfect for Spanish football and has been impressive so far.

He said: “I think that shows that just because you are a good player doesn’t mean you can play anywhere in the world. Every league is different, every team plays a different way. Sometimes things need to work your way.

“It looks to me like the qualities of Antony, they are perfect for Spanish football. It was important for him to start well because it’s a difficult place, Betis.

“So far, so good. Much better than his first impression at Manchester United.”

Despite his glowing start, Poyet refrained from giving him too much praise and instead proceeded with a caution, telling Antony it will be difficult to maintain this type of form.

He added: “Now, after Man United, he has found a place where he looks happy.

“It didn’t work very well for him last year, so let’s hope that he keeps playing well for Betis.

“Some people prefer not to be the star, to be there and do a job. Others need to be the main guys in order to perform. We are all different.

“Now, especially in Spain, they are going to pay more attention to him. It’s not going to be easy for him now everyone knows what he can do.”

Antony’s uncertain Man Utd future

His long-term future at United remains in doubt after escaping the heavy criticism of the English press and found love in Spain, rather than the constant torment that followed him across the past few seasons.

Ruben Amorim clearly didn’t take to Antony and there is no natural fit in his system which suggests a permanent exit could come in the summer.

There is no option to buy or obligation in his loan meaning there will have to be fresh negotiations in the summer, with Bayern Munich being one side linked.

His deal doesn’t expire until 2027 meaning United are in a strong negotiating position but recouping much of the £86million he cost when they signed him seems a very tall order.

At the end of the day, most footballers just want to play and enjoy the game and Antony has expressed hat since moving to Betis, finding a new home which could well be his permanent home after this season.