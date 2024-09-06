Ex-Man Utd flops Martial, Memphis set for Brazil transfers after months as free agents

According to reports, former Manchester United forwards Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay are close to moving to Brazil.

The second and third best free agents on the market, Memphis and Martial are without a club after leaving Atletico Madrid and Man Utd, respectively.

The former departed Atletico at the end of the season after 18 months in the Spanish capital.

Since leaving Man Utd in January 2017, the Netherlands forward has also played for Lyon and Barcelona.

His time at Old Trafford was bitterly disappointing, joining the club from PSV for around £30million in the 2015 summer transfer window.

That was an ambitious window for the Red Devils, with Louis van Gaal investing around £130m on six new faces.

Ironically, the most successful of the lot was the only one who was signed on a free transfer: Sergio Romero.

Man Utd made Martial the most expensive teenager of all time that summer when they signed him from AS Monaco for a fee in the region of £50m.

MORE ON MAN UTD MESS FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob

👉 Five reasons for Manchester United fans to be cheerful features the Ten Hag sack

👉 Zirkzee 8th), Ugarte 5th): Ratcliffe-era Man Utd transfer decisions ranked from worst to best

He joined with huge expectations and impressed in his first season in England, winning the Golden Boy award in 2015.

Excluding the 19/20 campaign in which Martial scored 17 goals in 32 Premier League appearances, his debut season was probably as good as it got.

Injuries were a theme for the Frenchman in his final years at Old Trafford and was limited to only 13 league appearances in 23/24 before leaving following the expiry of his contract.

The 28-year-old is still without a club despite links to clubs in Turkey, France and Saudi Arabia.

Ex-Man Utd forward Martial looks to finally have new club, will joins Depay in Brazil

It looks like he is closing on a move to Flamengo, who reportedly opened talks with Martial on Thursday.

Reports coming out of Italy states that a deal is as good as done. It is claimed that ‘Martial is expected to join Flamengo’.

Martial is not the only Man Utd flop expected to make the move to Brazil, with Memphis reportedly closing in on a switch to Corinthians.

Reports in Brazil have been confirmed by the highly reputable Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist says there is a “verbal agreement” with Memphis poised to sign a two-year contract.

Romano wrote on X: “Corinthians and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement in principle.

“Verbal agreement now as documents are still being drafted, checked with his camp.

“Key steps to follow ahead of deal being signed for Memphis. It’d be valid until 2026, as @geglobo reports.”

Though Romano does not mention Memphis’ wage, reports in Brazil say he will earn €400,000 (£337k) a month at Corinthians, which equates to £4.8m a year and £9.6m over the course of his contract.

More: Man Utd news | 20 biggest deals of the summer | Who will be the next Man Utd manager?