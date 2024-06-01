‘Fluid situation’ at Man Utd as ‘serious and credible interest’ revealed in ‘very keen’ Arsenal target

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is “very keen” on joining Man Utd this summer as the Red Devils have “serious and credible interest” in him, according to former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils could be set for major changes over the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

Ratcliffe has appointed Omar Berrada as the new Man Utd CEO from this summer, while Jason Wilcox has already arrived as the new technical director from Southampton.

Erik ten Hag’s future still remains unresolved after the Dutchman unexpectedly beat arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final to potentially buy himself some time in the Old Trafford hotseat.

And there could also be several changes in the Man Utd first-team squad with some players like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial leaving on a free transfer.

Widespread reports indicate that one player they want to bring in next season is Crystal Palace’s Olise – who is also interesting Arsenal and Chelsea – with Jacobs describing him as a “priority target”.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “It’s quite a fluid situation for Manchester United, because they don’t really know where to attack first until the outgoings present themselves in full and that will define the budget.

“But in an ideal world, regardless of budgetary concerns, and having to wait for outgoings, Michael Olise is a priority target for Manchester United and, by all accounts, he would be very keen on joining as well.

“So there is serious and credible interest there. And he’s the target endorsed if you like by the old regime, and this new INEOS-led regime who now control the sporting side of things.”

Man Utd are also understood to be interested in Rennes starlet Desire Doue this summer but that the Red Devils are thinking carefully about whether they need to bring in the winger this summer or park their interest.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “I believe there is some genuine interest around this from Man United and I would not write it off at a time when they are having to think very carefully about the profile of players they bring in this summer.

“Primarily, he is seen as a left-winger and that’s not really a big need at United because they have Rashford and Garnacho, but he can be adaptable across that line and, obviously, is being touted for a big future.”

