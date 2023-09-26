Man Utd follow €100m La Liga star in ‘every game’ as ‘hype’ a ‘reality’ amid discount hope

Manchester United are ‘very closely monitoring’ Valencia star Javi Guerra, over whom the ‘hype’ is a ‘reality’.

The 20-year-old is receiving glowing reports in Spain after a stunning start to the season which has seen him score three goals and claim one assist.

Guerra has made just 17 senior appearances for Valencia since breaking into the first team last season, but according to Super Deporte (via Sport Witness) the ‘hype’ is based on ‘reality’.

Marca add that there’s ‘very close monitoring’ both from Manchester United and Newcastle, with the Red Devils said to be following the central midfielder in ‘every game’ as they rate him as a ‘top player’.

Valencia slapped a €100m release clause on Guerra when he signed a new contract last season but it’s claimed United believe they could land him for significantly less with the La Liga side deemed a ‘vulnerable club’.

As is the case for many of the top flight Spanish clubs, they need to sell players to balance the books, as was evidenced by their sale of Yunus Musah to AC Milan in the summer.

The United States international was also protected by a €100m release clause but was sold to the Serie A side for just €20m.

It is however thought Valencia were more than willing to allow Musah to leave, which is unlikely to be the case when it comes to Guerra, who has quickly emerged as one of their most valuable assets.

Marca report the concern for Valencia is that he is ‘burning through the stages’ of his development ‘too quickly’ and the Spanish side will ‘have to move at the same speed to not lose him prematurely’.

It’s claimed United could move for Guerra in the summer, or even in January, though their priority may well be on securing one of their long-term targets in his position.

For the 427th time, Adrien Rabiot is said to be a target for the Red Devils in January when, yet again, he will enter the final months of his contract.

Rabiot was in a similar position last season but the France star eventually reached an agreement with Juventus to extend his terms for the current campaign.

The Old Lady is keen to renew Rabiot once more, especially given the uncertainty around Paul Pogba’s future.

But according to Calciomercato, United, who have retained a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old dating back to his PSG days, feel this could finally be their big chance to land the World Cup winner.

