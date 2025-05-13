Manchester United will be forced to pay more than last reported for the signing of a Premier League winger, whose club want an ‘auction’ to pump up his price.

It is evident that United need more potency in front of goal if they’re to get themselves out of the mire. Amid the woeful Premier League campaign which currently sees them 16th, they have scored 42 goals in 36 games.

There is not a single Red Devils player in double figures for Premier League goals this term. They are looking to rectify that with some signings.

A recent report stated United were willing to splash around £121million on Liam Delap, Matheus Cunha and Antoine Semenyo.

It was suggested the later would cost around €45million (£37.8m). However, Football Insider reports Bournemouth are ‘hoping for an auction to boost Semenyo‘s price tag’.

Indeed, the report states the Bournemouth winger – who has 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season – is ‘towards the top of the target list’ at Old Trafford, while Newcastle and Arsenal are also monitoring him.

With a few sides in pursuit, the Cherries could be able to land a healthier fee than they might have imagined. The report states they are ready to hold out for bids of £50-60million for him.

They are resigned to losing centre-back Dean Huijsen, whose £50million release clause will almost certainly be triggered this summer, as Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are tracking him.

Semenyo does not have a clause in his deal, so Bournemouth will ‘hold out for’ a similar fee, knowing they’ll need good money to replace their stars.

It’s believed that United could raise funds to sign Semenyo through the sale of Antony. The winger seemingly has no future at Old Trafford, despite the fact he’s starring out on loan at Real Betis and could bring his form back to United.

It’s been suggested he could cost around £30million, which is far lower than he was signed for, but if it gives his club the funds needed to sign a player who can have a better career there, it seems they won’t mind losing out.

