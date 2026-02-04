Manchester United held ‘formal discussions’ with Wolves over a surprise January move for Mateus Mane and the ‘key factor’ in a summer battle with Liverpool has been revealed.

After spending over £200m in the summer to revamp their forward line through the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, United made no further signings in the winter window.

But a report from Sports Boom claims both the Red Devils and Liverpool made an approach to Wolves to enquire over the availability of Mane, who’s been the shining light for Rob Edwards’ rock-bottom side.

After scoring for Wolves against West Ham in January, their first and only win of the Premier League season, Edwards insisted it was important that the club “look after” Mane, “a very bright talent”.

“He finished his performance with a fantastic goal,” Edwards said. “He once again delivered a very bold display, playing with real commitment.

“He’s 18, but he’s almost like a little leader on the pitch. I think that’s contagious. I believe he influences others – with his energy, his enthusiasm.

“He’s truly a very bright talent, someone we should really admire. At the same time, we want to make sure we look after him.”

The report claims ‘scouts from several top-tier clubs, most notably Manchester United and Liverpool, have been tracking the youngster’s every move for the past month’ and that ‘dossiers compiled’ are ‘filled with “extraordinary” ratings’ of the 18-year-old.

Both clubs held ‘formal discussions’ with Wolves but were put off by an ‘asking price in the region of £45-£50m’.

There is still hope of a move though as the report suggests he ‘could be available for a reduced fee in the summer, should Wolves suffer relegation to the Championship’. Cut-price fee it is then.

On the reason for Wolves’ very high price tag, the report states:

‘Wolves’ firm stance was underpinned by the fact they had already cashed in on striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, who joined Crystal Palace for a record club fee earlier in the window. With significant funds already secured, the West Midlands club had no pressing need to sell Mateus Mané and were comfortable resisting advances. ‘That confidence was reflected in a late move to line up Girona forward Vladyslav Vanat as a potential Strand Larsen replacement, but despite groundwork being done, a deadline-day deal ultimately failed to materialise.

The report further claims that Mane ‘remains focused’ at Wolves for now, but with Liverpool and Man Utd both ‘making enquiries through his representatives’ the summer could ‘prompt record-breaking transfer attempts for Mane’, with Wolves’ final position a ‘key factor’ in his future.