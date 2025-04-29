Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak with the Red Devils looking to sell Andre Onana this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd team in the Premier League era, even if they win all of their final four matches.

Amorim has struggled to galvanise the current group of players, who drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on Sunday, as they flounder in 14th position in the Premier League.

Only four Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for a lot of criticism.

But there have also been difficulties at the other end of the pitch with Onana recently dropped for their 4-1 loss to Newcastle after making two mistakes against Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Onana was back in Amorim’s starting XI for the second leg but there are still rumours that the Cameroon international could leave in the summer if Man Utd receive an offer of £20m or more.

And now reports in Spain claim that La Liga star Oblak ‘could follow in David de Gea’s footsteps this summer’ by swapping Atletico Madrid for Man Utd.

Oblak is ‘on the radar’ of teams around Europe and now Man Utd have ‘taken a firmer step with an offer that could mark the end of an era at the Metropolitano’.

It is claimed that Atletico Madrid ‘wouldn’t object if a compelling offer comes in’ with the Red Devils ready to ‘submit a formal offer in the coming weeks’.

Onana is now ‘sentenced’ to leaving Man Utd in the summer and the Red Devils are willing to pay at least €30m for his replacement.

The report adds:

‘According to sources close to Atletico Madrid, Carlos Bucero, the Atlético Madrid sporting director, has already received signals from the English club. ‘The Red Devils are reportedly willing to put a fee close to 30 million euros on the table, a figure close to Atletico’s expectations for the departure of their goalkeeper. Although Oblak has a contract until 2028, the Madrid club will not impose any obstacles if the player expresses his desire to leave.’

The report continues:

‘United’s interest isn’t new. They’ve already sounded out the Slovenian international in previous transfer markets, but at the time weren’t willing to pay Atletico’s asking price. Now, with a sporting project under reconstruction and the need for a solid figure between the sticks, the English club seems willing to go further.’

Aside from Onana, Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho is also likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer with Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf insisting the youngster has lost his spark.

Leboeuf told BetVictor Casino: “Alejandro Garnacho has had a bad season. Many thought that he has a very bright future, but he must improve a lot on what we have seen from him this season to fulfil the promise he showed.

“He can be very clumsy in matches, we didn’t see that when he was coming through, he was very energetic and confident.

“His decision making has been poor and he looks to have lost that flair he had when he came through, he’s a young player so I hope he can rectify things going forward.”