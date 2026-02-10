Man Utd plan to make ‘formal £100m offer’ for Tonali as Liverpool ‘enter race’ amid Romano update

Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Liverpool.

Man Utd are thinking about making a formal offer for Sandro Tonali as Liverpool ‘enter the race’ to sign the Newcastle star, according to reports.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused a stir on transfer deadline day by claiming that Arsenal were looking to do a deal before the window shut.

Numerous journalists, including The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, came out to deny the possibility of a deal on deadline day with claims the speculation was agent-led.

Despite no chance of completing a move to Arsenal late in the window, there are now rumours linking Tonali with transfers to many of the top clubs in the Premier League and some in Europe too.

Giving an update on Monday, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now let us talk about midfielders, because there are many questions about the situation of Sandro Tonali.

“It is important to say that there is going to be an important summer for him, probably a huge summer, because around the end of March or April there will be conversations between Tonali’s camp and Newcastle about his future.

“There is a possibility that Sandro Tonali considers a new chapter in his career in summer 2026. There is interest from Italy, with Juventus dreaming of Sandro Tonali, but this would be very expensive and complicated.

“There is also Premier League interest, with Arsenal interested for sure, and Manchester United also appreciating the player.

“Many of you are asking me about the links between Sandro Tonali and Man Utd. There is appreciation from Man Utd, but he is not the only midfielder on their list.

“What I am hearing is that United have several names, and before deciding who they want to sign, they need clarity on whether they will play Champions League football and who the manager will be.

“Before Man Utd decide this is the midfielder we want, we have to wait. Tonali is appreciated, Arsenal also want to add a midfielder in the summer transfer window, and this is the plan of the club as of today.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd are ‘planning’ to make a ‘formal offer’ of €115m (£100m) in order to sign Tonali in the summer.

Their interest in Tonali ‘is not new, but it has intensified in recent weeks’ but the ‘biggest obstacle’ to a deal is their asking price of £100m with Newcastle ‘in no hurry to sell’.

Only a £100m offer will open negotiations as Tonali is ‘considered untouchable unless an irresistible offer arrives’ but Man Utd are determined to bring in a world-class midfielder in the summer.

Man Utd ‘are seriously considering making a formal offer if conditions allow’ and now ‘everything will depend on Newcastle United ‘s final stance and the player’s own wishes’.

Another report from the same publication claims that Liverpool have also ‘entered the race’ for Tonali and that ‘uncertainty surrounding Wataru Endo’s future at Anfield has accelerated efforts to contact the former AC Milan player’s representatives’.

With Arsenal and Man City also rumoured to be interested ahead of the summer, the report continues: ‘Each club offers a different sporting project, but all agree that the Italian is the ideal engine for their respective tactical structures.’

