Man Utd have been put off by the wages of Ruben Neves

A former Premier League star who was on the radar of Manchester United has put off top cubs given his wages, with two options now available to him.

United are known to want to improve their midfield in January. While Casemiro has turned around a period of inconsistency, he’s due to be out of contract in the summer, while Bruno Fernandes is being played in a deeper role than he’d like.

Other options Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have struggled to convince Ruben Amorim they should be playing.

Premier League stars such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are all being linked, but of late it has been suggested United don’t feel a move for any of them is likely in the winter.

The option of Ruben Neves – who played 177 times in the Premier League for Wolves – could be an intriguing one, as Amorim is known to be a fan of his, and United have been credited with interest in him.

Neves is out of contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the summer, and therefore Caught Offside reports he’ll be available for €20million (£17.7m) in the winter.

But there is a key issue in that his £410,000-per-week wages have put off top European clubs, with the suggestion that if a move to United or another interested club such as Newcastle is to happen, the midfielder will have to drop his demands.

The report suggests that at the moment, a move to Turkey looks most likely for Neves, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the mix.

However, it is also suggested that if other top clubs don’t secure their favoured targets, there could be a lot of interest in Neves.

A £17.1million price tag for a 28-year-old who starred during his time in England and has remained a fixture of the Portugal side since his move to Saudi would be a steal, though it’s not a surprise that the massive wages aren’t rousing many clubs.

If United don’t see paying a big fee for any of the three Premier League midfielders they are tracking as plausible in the winter window, then they’re very unlikely to splash out on a huge contract instead.

Neves would be a great signing in January if his wages were less of a strain, but they’d surely have to be significantly reduced, given the Red Devils’ highest wage is £350,000 per week, and that’s one of only two players who earn over £200,000 per week.

